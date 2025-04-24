F1 25: Everything to know about Braking Point 3

F1 25, EA Sports' annual racing simulation game, is only a few weeks away. It also means the fan-favorite story mode, Braking Point, is returning. The latest installment of the in-game story mode will be full of drama, choices, and innovations to tell the final arc of the Konnersport team.

Fans should brace themselves for a plethora of high-octane racing along with a dramatic narrative. To know more about the beloved F1 25 story mode, let's take a deeper dive into Braking Point 3.

What's new with Konnersport in F1 25 Braking Point 3?

Braking Point 3 follows the aftermath of what happened in the second installment of the story mode. The in-game F1 team Konnersport is now in the battle for the championship, but a dramatic series of events has thrown them into chaos. Familiar faces from the previous story mode return to face brand new challenges on and off the F1 grid. The new emotion-driven dramatic storyline would push players to make decisions that can drastically affect the in-game team.

Players can select between Konnersport drivers. (Image via EA Sports)

For the first time, players will be able to pick which Konnersport driver to play as during major story moments. This driver branching mechanic will affect gameplay, offering different race objectives and also alternate endings. So, the player's choices during media interaction, selecting a driver, or even responding to an in-game mail would shape how the story unfolds.

The latest installment of the story mode features an updated "Meet the Press" feature. The in-game press interviews look more similar to the real-life counterparts on television, offering a more authentic experience. Moreover, Braking Point 3 also delivers improved facial animation due to the NVIDIA Audio2Face technology. So, the in-game characters show more realistic expressions and reactions, adding more depth to gameplay.

F1 25 story mode features an updated "Meet the Press." (Image via EA Sports)

Braking Point 3 expands the difficulties from three to four levels, rebalancing to accommodate a wide range of players. Whether a player wants to simply enjoy the story or seek a wheel-to-wheel racing action, the story mode gameplay could be tailored to their needs. Moreover, players can now transition directly from story mode to career mode. After completing the story, players can write a new future for Konnersport as the 11th team on the grid.

Braking Point 3 keeps everything that fans loved about the original two, while making it much better with new gameplay updates.

Read more F1 25-related articles below:

