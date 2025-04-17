F1 25 turns the tracks around with LIDAR upgrades and reverse racing

F1 25 is only a few weeks away from bringing the Formula One action to fans in a virtual setting with a major leap in realism and a unique twist. Codemasters is known for pushing the limits of immersion and track innovation with the F1 franchise, setting it apart from other sim-racing fans.
The latest entry in EA Sports' F1 franchise introduces five newly upgraded circuits using cutting-edge LIDAR technology, enhancing the environmental visuals and adding more realism. The other exciting feature of this much-awaited racing simulation game is the introduction of Reverse tracks.
F1 25 features 5 new LIDAR Upgraded Tracks
F1 25 would feature five LIDAR-scanned tracks: Bahrain, Miami, Melbourne, Suzuka, and Imola. These circuits have been rebuilt using high-resolution laser mapping to replicate their real-world counterparts exactly, capturing surface imperfections, curbing accuracy, and even elevation shifts with near-perfect fidelity.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
These upgrades are not limited to the tarmac, as the vegetation and environmental detail around these circuits have been completely overhauled using the LIDAR scans. Unlike the previous installments, F1 25 would not feature generic trees around the circuit. Players would now see the exact trees and plants growing around these real-life tracks, like Melbourne’s lush parklands and Sakura trees around Suzuka.
This blend of technical and visual realism would make every lap feel more authentic, raising the bar for what players can expect from a racing simulation game.
New Reverse tracks debut in F1 25
F1 25 adds an exciting twist to the race weekends, introducing three reverse tracks: Silverstone Reverse, Austria Reverse, and Zandvoort Reverse. Players might think these are just flipped versions of the originals, but they’re completely new circuits in a way, offering a fresh challenge.
Reverse tracks would force players to relearn the racing lines, braking points, and overtaking strategies. Silverstone Reverse track would turn fast corners like Maggots and Becketts into technical, complex exits. Austria's Reverse track would turn downhill braking zones into steep climbs. Meanwhile, Zandvoort Reverse track would transform its unique banking and narrow corners into a completely new challenge, pushing tire management and handling to their limits.
These new reverse circuits do give players a unique opportunity to experience familiar circuits in a brand-new manner. Meanwhile, the new LIDAR upgraded tracks narrow the boundaries between the virtual world and reality. So, fans would have the same experience as someone like Max Verstappen behind a Red Bull RB21.
Read more F1 25-related articles below:
- F1 25 Driver Icons are no longer limited to your MyTeam
- F1 25 welcomes 11th team: Braking Point or Brad Pitt’s movie team
- F1 25 MyTeam gets a makeover with new Contract System
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.