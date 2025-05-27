Best F1 25 graphics settings for RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Super

The F1 25 release is right around the corner, and is expected to be out globally on 30 May 2025. However, it will be out on early access today, on 27 May 2025. This year marks the eighteenth instalment of the F1 series, and the breakneck racing simulator features new and improved game mechanics, character animations, and much more realistic visuals.

Ad

Looking at the system requirements, we see that it isn't all that demanding, considering it only needs a 6 GB VRAM GPU to run at High graphics settings. That said, those who own a powerful GPU like the RTX 4070 or the RTX 4070 Super should have absolutely no issues running the game at higher quality resolutions.

In this article, we'll look into the best graphics settings for F1 25 on the RTX 4070 or the RTX 4070 Super GPUs.

Ad

Trending

Note: These settings are for a PC featuring at least the recommended system requirements of the game, particularly an RTX 4070 GPU.

Best F1 25 settings for RTX 4070

F1 25 looks stunning at 1440p on the RTX 4070 (Image via Electronic Arts)

The F1 25 runs very smoothly on the RTX 4070 at 1440p resolution. We've opted for the High graphics preset and have abstained from using Ray Tracing. With the High graphics settings, the visual quality, textures, shadows, and car reflections look incredibly realistic. You should be able to see upwards of 100-120 FPS or higher with the provided settings.

Ad

You could turn on Ray Tracing if you don't mind a small drop in performance. That said, even with RT, you should be able to see very playable framerates.

These are the best settings for the RTX 4070:

Gamma Adjustment: 100

100 Motion Blur Strength: 20

20 Steering Animation: On

On Video Mode: Default

Default Peak Nit Adjustment: 1000 (Greyed Out)

1000 (Greyed Out) HDR: Only turn on if you have an HDR monitor

Advanced Setup (Graphics)

Detail Preset: High

High Path Tracing: Off

Off Ray Reconstruction: Off

Off Ray Traced Shadows: Off

Off Ray Traced Reflections: Off

Off Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Ray Traced Transparent Reflections: Off

Off Ray Traced DDGI: Off

Off Lighting Quality: High

High Post Process: High

High Shadows: High

High Particles: High

High Crowd: High

High Mirrors: High

High Car and Helmet Reflections: High

High Weather Effects: High

High Ground Cover: High

High Trees: High

High Skidmarks: High

High Skidmarks Blending: On

On Ambient Occlusion: AMD FidelityFX CACAO

AMD FidelityFX CACAO Screen Space Reflections: High

High Texture Streaming: High

High Variable Rate Shading: Off

Off High Quality Hair: On

On NVIDIA Reflex: Off

Ad

Best F1 25 settings for RTX 4070 Super

The RTX 4070 Super comfortably handles F1 25 at 1440p (Image via Electronic Arts)

The RTX 4070 Super's higher 16 GB VRAM offers more room for graphical performance. We've opted for the Ultra High graphics preset, which produces some of the best visual quality in the game. Ray Tracing has also been turned on, which significantly improves the lighting and shadows of the game, making the gameplay far more realistic.

Ad

The RTX 4070 Super can also handle 4K resolution with great ease. You could opt for the higher resolution if you own a 4K gaming monitor. With the same settings provided below, you should be able to see an average of 60 FPS at 4K.

These are the best settings for the RTX 4070 Super:

Gamma Adjustment: 100

100 Motion Blur Strength: 20

20 Steering Animation: On

On Video Mode: Default

Default Peak Nit Adjustment: 1000 (Greyed Out)

1000 (Greyed Out) HDR: Only turn on if you have an HDR monitor

Ad

Advanced Setup (Graphics)

Detail Preset: Ultra High

Ultra High Path Tracing: Off

Off Ray Reconstruction: Off

Off Ray Traced Shadows: On

On Ray Traced Reflections: On

On Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: On

On Ray Traced Transparent Reflections: On

On Ray Traced DDGI: On

On Lighting Quality: Ultra High

Ultra High Post Process: High

High Shadows: Ultra High

Ultra High Particles: High

High Crowd: Ultra High

Ultra High Mirrors: Ultra High

Ultra High Car and Helmet Reflections: Ultra High

Ultra High Weather Effects: Ultra High

Ultra High Ground Cover: Ultra High

Ultra High Trees: Ultra High

Ultra High Skidmarks: High

High Skidmarks Blending: On

On Ambient Occlusion: AMD FidelityFX CACAO

AMD FidelityFX CACAO Screen Space Reflections: Ultra High

Ultra High Texture Streaming: Ultra High

Ultra High Variable Rate Shading: On

On High Quality Hair: On

On NVIDIA Reflex: Off

Ad

Also read: Will there be a multiplayer and co-op mode in Elden Ring Nightreign?

This concludes the article on the best F1 25 settings for the RTX 4070 and the RTX 4070 Super. With the provided settings, you should be able to see over 100 FPS easily, provided you've enabled 1440p resolution. However, if you've opted for 4K resolution on the RTX 4070 Super, you will be seeing framerates of around 60 FPS.

Read similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More