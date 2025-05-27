Best F1 25 graphics settings for RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Super

The F1 25 release is right around the corner, and is expected to be out globally on 30 May 2025. However, it will be out on early access today, on 27 May 2025. This year marks the eighteenth instalment of the F1 series, and the breakneck racing simulator features new and improved game mechanics, character animations, and much more realistic visuals.
Looking at the system requirements, we see that it isn't all that demanding, considering it only needs a 6 GB VRAM GPU to run at High graphics settings. That said, those who own a powerful GPU like the RTX 4070 or the RTX 4070 Super should have absolutely no issues running the game at higher quality resolutions.
In this article, we'll look into the best graphics settings for F1 25 on the RTX 4070 or the RTX 4070 Super GPUs.
Note: These settings are for a PC featuring at least the recommended system requirements of the game, particularly an RTX 4070 GPU.
Best F1 25 settings for RTX 4070
The F1 25 runs very smoothly on the RTX 4070 at 1440p resolution. We've opted for the High graphics preset and have abstained from using Ray Tracing. With the High graphics settings, the visual quality, textures, shadows, and car reflections look incredibly realistic. You should be able to see upwards of 100-120 FPS or higher with the provided settings.
You could turn on Ray Tracing if you don't mind a small drop in performance. That said, even with RT, you should be able to see very playable framerates.
These are the best settings for the RTX 4070:
- Gamma Adjustment: 100
- Motion Blur Strength: 20
- Steering Animation: On
- Video Mode: Default
- Peak Nit Adjustment: 1000 (Greyed Out)
- HDR: Only turn on if you have an HDR monitor
Advanced Setup (Graphics)
- Detail Preset: High
- Path Tracing: Off
- Ray Reconstruction: Off
- Ray Traced Shadows: Off
- Ray Traced Reflections: Off
- Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Ray Traced Transparent Reflections: Off
- Ray Traced DDGI: Off
- Lighting Quality: High
- Post Process: High
- Shadows: High
- Particles: High
- Crowd: High
- Mirrors: High
- Car and Helmet Reflections: High
- Weather Effects: High
- Ground Cover: High
- Trees: High
- Skidmarks: High
- Skidmarks Blending: On
- Ambient Occlusion: AMD FidelityFX CACAO
- Screen Space Reflections: High
- Texture Streaming: High
- Variable Rate Shading: Off
- High Quality Hair: On
- NVIDIA Reflex: Off
Best F1 25 settings for RTX 4070 Super
The RTX 4070 Super's higher 16 GB VRAM offers more room for graphical performance. We've opted for the Ultra High graphics preset, which produces some of the best visual quality in the game. Ray Tracing has also been turned on, which significantly improves the lighting and shadows of the game, making the gameplay far more realistic.
The RTX 4070 Super can also handle 4K resolution with great ease. You could opt for the higher resolution if you own a 4K gaming monitor. With the same settings provided below, you should be able to see an average of 60 FPS at 4K.
These are the best settings for the RTX 4070 Super:
- Gamma Adjustment: 100
- Motion Blur Strength: 20
- Steering Animation: On
- Video Mode: Default
- Peak Nit Adjustment: 1000 (Greyed Out)
- HDR: Only turn on if you have an HDR monitor
Advanced Setup (Graphics)
- Detail Preset: Ultra High
- Path Tracing: Off
- Ray Reconstruction: Off
- Ray Traced Shadows: On
- Ray Traced Reflections: On
- Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: On
- Ray Traced Transparent Reflections: On
- Ray Traced DDGI: On
- Lighting Quality: Ultra High
- Post Process: High
- Shadows: Ultra High
- Particles: High
- Crowd: Ultra High
- Mirrors: Ultra High
- Car and Helmet Reflections: Ultra High
- Weather Effects: Ultra High
- Ground Cover: Ultra High
- Trees: Ultra High
- Skidmarks: High
- Skidmarks Blending: On
- Ambient Occlusion: AMD FidelityFX CACAO
- Screen Space Reflections: Ultra High
- Texture Streaming: Ultra High
- Variable Rate Shading: On
- High Quality Hair: On
- NVIDIA Reflex: Off
Also read: Will there be a multiplayer and co-op mode in Elden Ring Nightreign?
This concludes the article on the best F1 25 settings for the RTX 4070 and the RTX 4070 Super. With the provided settings, you should be able to see over 100 FPS easily, provided you've enabled 1440p resolution. However, if you've opted for 4K resolution on the RTX 4070 Super, you will be seeing framerates of around 60 FPS.
Read similar articles by Sportskeeda:
- 5 things you should know before playing Elden Ring Nightreign
- Is Elden Ring Nightreign Deluxe Edition worth buying?