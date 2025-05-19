4K monitors in 2025 come in all shapes and sizes. Whether you are an office worker, a competitive gamer, or a professional in any creative field, there is very likely something out there that can perfectly suit your needs. That said, picking the right device can be an arduous task and depends on the buyer's individual needs. Variables like budget, intended use, and availability are always factors to be considered when purchasing a piece of tech.
This article lists five of the best 4K monitors in 2025 in various budget segments that prospective consumers can consider.
5 best 4K monitors in 2025 that buyers should check out
Here are five of the best 4K monitors for 2025:
1) Dell S2722QC
Price: 320 USD
The Dell S2722QC can be a good pick for those looking for a budget 4K monitor from a reputable brand. This device has a 27-inch 4K UHD display and is best suited for everyday use. Additionally, the Dell S2722QC should give consistent performance during casual gaming sessions, peaking at a 60 Hz refresh rate. However, it may fall short for hardcore gamers.
Some of the key specs of this device are given below:
2) ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM
Price: 1300 USD
The Asus ROG PG27UCDM is a 27-inch 4K OLED monitor that can be a good option for competitive gamers. Its OLED panel churns out vivid colors and striking contrasts for clear pictures and frames. On top of that, the ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM also has a 240 Hz refresh rate with a 0.03 ms response time, making it a reliable pick for smooth and fast-paced gaming.
The key features of this monitor are given below:
3) Dell UltraSharp U2723QE
Price: 639 USD
The Dell UltraSharp U2723QE is a reliable monitor for working professionals. The device offers extensive connectivity options as well as high color accuracy, making it a good option for office and creative use. Users can also take advantage of its high-end screen for binge-watching Movies or TV Series. That said, the device only has a 60 Hz display rate, making it viable for casual gaming but not suitable for competitive gaming.
Some of its key specs are given below:
Also read: 5 best gaming keyboards in 2025
4) HP Omen Transcend 32 OLED
Price: 1299 USD
The HP Omen Transcend 32 OLED is a high-performance 4K monitor with a 31.5-inch display. Its OLED panel is capable of producing sharp images with vibrant colors. The monitor can also be used for office or creative work, but it is primarily designed to excel at gaming. The HP Omen Transcend 32 OLED has a 240 Hz refresh rate, paired with a 0.03 ms response time, making it a pretty reliable pick for competitive gaming.
A few specs of this device are given below:
Also read: 5 Best wireless mice in 2025
5) ASUS ProArt Display PA279CRV
Price: 499 USD
The ASUS ProArt Display PA279CRV is one of the best 4K monitors in the mid-range segment for individuals seeking a reliable monitor with high color accuracy. As such, it may be a good pick for graphic designers and digital artists. That said, the display has moderate brightness, which can make screen glare more noticeable. Apart from that, this monitor has a 60 Hz display and is suitable for casual gaming.
Some of its key specs are given below:
Check out our other articles on tech:
- OnePlus Nord 4 vs Nothing Phone 3a: Which is the better Android smartphone?
- Google Pixel 9A vs OnePlus Nord 4: Which is the better Android smartphone
- Google Pixel 9A vs Nothing Phone 3a: Which is the better Android smartphone?