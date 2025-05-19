4K monitors in 2025 come in all shapes and sizes. Whether you are an office worker, a competitive gamer, or a professional in any creative field, there is very likely something out there that can perfectly suit your needs. That said, picking the right device can be an arduous task and depends on the buyer's individual needs. Variables like budget, intended use, and availability are always factors to be considered when purchasing a piece of tech.

This article lists five of the best 4K monitors in 2025 in various budget segments that prospective consumers can consider.

5 best 4K monitors in 2025 that buyers should check out

Here are five of the best 4K monitors for 2025:

1) Dell S2722QC

The Dell S2722QC is one of the best budget 4K monitors (Image via Dell)

Price: 320 USD

The Dell S2722QC can be a good pick for those looking for a budget 4K monitor from a reputable brand. This device has a 27-inch 4K UHD display and is best suited for everyday use. Additionally, the Dell S2722QC should give consistent performance during casual gaming sessions, peaking at a 60 Hz refresh rate. However, it may fall short for hardcore gamers.

Some of the key specs of this device are given below:

Feature Details Diagonal Size 27" Resolution / Refresh Rate 4K (3840 x 2160) at 60 Hz Audio Stereo speakers Adjustability Height, pivot (rotation), swivel, tilt Ports 2 × HDMI 2.0; 1 × USB-C upstream / DisplayPort with 65W Power Delivery; 1 × USB 3.2 Gen 1 downstream; 1 × USB 3.2 Gen 1 downstream with Battery Charging 1.2; 1 × Audio line-out Cables Included 1 × USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 cable (3.3 ft)

2) ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM

The ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM is one of the best 4K monitors for gaming (Image via Asus)

Price: 1300 USD

The Asus ROG PG27UCDM is a 27-inch 4K OLED monitor that can be a good option for competitive gamers. Its OLED panel churns out vivid colors and striking contrasts for clear pictures and frames. On top of that, the ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM also has a 240 Hz refresh rate with a 0.03 ms response time, making it a reliable pick for smooth and fast-paced gaming.

The key features of this monitor are given below:

Feature Specification Display Size 27-inch Resolution 4K (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 240Hz Panel Technology 4th Gen QD-OLED Pixel Density High 166 ppi Response Time 0.03 ms Color Accuracy 99% DCI-P3, Delta E < 2 HDR Support VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400, Dolby Vision Flicker Reduction OLED Anti-Flicker 2.0 (20% less flicker) Motion Clarity Extreme Low Motion Blur, Incredible Motion Clarity Connectivity DisplayPort 2.1a (80 Gbps bandwidth) Additional Features ASUS OLED Care Pro, Neo Proximity Sensor, Custom Heatsink, Uniform Brightness, DisplayWidget Center

3) Dell UltraSharp U2723QE

A look at the Dell UltraSharp U2723QE (Image via Dell)

Price: 639 USD

The Dell UltraSharp U2723QE is a reliable monitor for working professionals. The device offers extensive connectivity options as well as high color accuracy, making it a good option for office and creative use. Users can also take advantage of its high-end screen for binge-watching Movies or TV Series. That said, the device only has a 60 Hz display rate, making it viable for casual gaming but not suitable for competitive gaming.

Some of its key specs are given below:

Feature Specification Diagonal Size 27" (68.58 cm) Resolution / Refresh Rate 4K 3840 x 2160 at 60 Hz Panel Technology IPS Black Technology Adjustability Height, pivot (rotation), swivel, tilt Color Gamut 100% Rec 709, 100% sRGB, 98% DCI-P3 Ports HDMI (HDCP 2.2), DisplayPort 1.4 (HDCP 2.2), DisplayPort Output, USB-C upstream/DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode (Power Delivery up to 90W, HDCP 2.2), USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 upstream, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 downstream (Power up to 15W)

4) HP Omen Transcend 32 OLED

A graphical representation of the HP Omen Transcend 32 OLED (Image via HP)

Price: 1299 USD

The HP Omen Transcend 32 OLED is a high-performance 4K monitor with a 31.5-inch display. Its OLED panel is capable of producing sharp images with vibrant colors. The monitor can also be used for office or creative work, but it is primarily designed to excel at gaming. The HP Omen Transcend 32 OLED has a 240 Hz refresh rate, paired with a 0.03 ms response time, making it a pretty reliable pick for competitive gaming.

A few specs of this device are given below:

Feature Specification Display Size (Diagonal) 80 cm (31.5") Response Time (Typical) 0.03 ms GtG¹ Native Resolution 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)¹² Contrast Ratio 1,500,000:1¹ Refresh Rate 240 Hz Display Technology QD-OLED USB-C Power Delivery 140W

5) ASUS ProArt Display PA279CRV

A look at the ASUS ProArt Display PA279CRV (Image via Asus)

Price: 499 USD

The ASUS ProArt Display PA279CRV is one of the best 4K monitors in the mid-range segment for individuals seeking a reliable monitor with high color accuracy. As such, it may be a good pick for graphic designers and digital artists. That said, the display has moderate brightness, which can make screen glare more noticeable. Apart from that, this monitor has a 60 Hz display and is suitable for casual gaming.

Some of its key specs are given below:

Feature Specification Display Size 27-inch Resolution 4K HDR (3840 x 2160) Panel Type IPS Color Gamut 99% DCI-P3, 99% Adobe RGB Color Accuracy Delta E < 2 (Factory Calibrated) Certification Calman Verified USB-C Support Data + video transmission, 96W power delivery Daisy-Chain Capability Supports multi-monitor setups HDR Standard VESA DisplayHDR 400 Sync Technology VESA MediaSync Ergonomics Tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustment Eye Care Features TÜV-certified Eye Care, ASUS Flicker-Free, Ultra-Low Blue Light

