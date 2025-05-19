5 best 4K monitors in 2025

By Ayush Raturi
Modified May 19, 2025 15:49 GMT
Taking a look at best 4K monitors in 2025 (Image via Dell || Asus)
Taking a look at the best 4K monitors in 2025 (Image via Dell || Asus)

4K monitors in 2025 come in all shapes and sizes. Whether you are an office worker, a competitive gamer, or a professional in any creative field, there is very likely something out there that can perfectly suit your needs. That said, picking the right device can be an arduous task and depends on the buyer's individual needs. Variables like budget, intended use, and availability are always factors to be considered when purchasing a piece of tech.

This article lists five of the best 4K monitors in 2025 in various budget segments that prospective consumers can consider.

5 best 4K monitors in 2025 that buyers should check out

Here are five of the best 4K monitors for 2025:

1) Dell S2722QC

The Dell S2722QC is one of the best budget 4K monitors (Image via Dell)
The Dell S2722QC is one of the best budget 4K monitors (Image via Dell)

Price: 320 USD

The Dell S2722QC can be a good pick for those looking for a budget 4K monitor from a reputable brand. This device has a 27-inch 4K UHD display and is best suited for everyday use. Additionally, the Dell S2722QC should give consistent performance during casual gaming sessions, peaking at a 60 Hz refresh rate. However, it may fall short for hardcore gamers.

Some of the key specs of this device are given below:

FeatureDetails
Diagonal Size27"
Resolution / Refresh Rate
4K (3840 x 2160) at 60 Hz
Audio
Stereo speakers
Adjustability
Height, pivot (rotation), swivel, tilt
Ports
2 × HDMI 2.0; 1 × USB-C upstream / DisplayPort with 65W Power Delivery; 1 × USB 3.2 Gen 1 downstream; 1 × USB 3.2 Gen 1 downstream with Battery Charging 1.2; 1 × Audio line-out
Cables Included
1 × USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 cable (3.3 ft)
2) ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM

The ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM is one of the best 4K monitors for gaming (Image via Asus)
The ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM is one of the best 4K monitors for gaming (Image via Asus)

Price: 1300 USD

The Asus ROG PG27UCDM is a 27-inch 4K OLED monitor that can be a good option for competitive gamers. Its OLED panel churns out vivid colors and striking contrasts for clear pictures and frames. On top of that, the ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM also has a 240 Hz refresh rate with a 0.03 ms response time, making it a reliable pick for smooth and fast-paced gaming.

The key features of this monitor are given below:

FeatureSpecification
Display Size27-inch
Resolution
4K (3840 x 2160)
Refresh Rate240Hz
Panel Technology
4th Gen QD-OLED
Pixel DensityHigh 166 ppi
Response Time0.03 ms
Color Accuracy
99% DCI-P3, Delta E < 2
HDR Support
VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400, Dolby Vision
Flicker Reduction
OLED Anti-Flicker 2.0 (20% less flicker)
Motion Clarity
Extreme Low Motion Blur, Incredible Motion Clarity
Connectivity
DisplayPort 2.1a (80 Gbps bandwidth)
Additional Features
ASUS OLED Care Pro, Neo Proximity Sensor, Custom Heatsink, Uniform Brightness, DisplayWidget Center
3) Dell UltraSharp U2723QE

A look at the Dell UltraSharp U2723QE (Image via Dell)
A look at the Dell UltraSharp U2723QE (Image via Dell)

Price: 639 USD

The Dell UltraSharp U2723QE is a reliable monitor for working professionals. The device offers extensive connectivity options as well as high color accuracy, making it a good option for office and creative use. Users can also take advantage of its high-end screen for binge-watching Movies or TV Series. That said, the device only has a 60 Hz display rate, making it viable for casual gaming but not suitable for competitive gaming.

Some of its key specs are given below:

FeatureSpecification
Diagonal Size27" (68.58 cm)
Resolution / Refresh Rate
4K 3840 x 2160 at 60 Hz
Panel Technology
IPS Black Technology
Adjustability
Height, pivot (rotation), swivel, tilt
Color Gamut
100% Rec 709, 100% sRGB, 98% DCI-P3
Ports
HDMI (HDCP 2.2), DisplayPort 1.4 (HDCP 2.2), DisplayPort Output, USB-C upstream/DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode (Power Delivery up to 90W, HDCP 2.2), USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 upstream, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 downstream (Power up to 15W)
4) HP Omen Transcend 32 OLED

A graphical representation of the HP Omen Transcend 32 OLED (Image via HP)
A graphical representation of the HP Omen Transcend 32 OLED (Image via HP)

Price: 1299 USD

The HP Omen Transcend 32 OLED is a high-performance 4K monitor with a 31.5-inch display. Its OLED panel is capable of producing sharp images with vibrant colors. The monitor can also be used for office or creative work, but it is primarily designed to excel at gaming. The HP Omen Transcend 32 OLED has a 240 Hz refresh rate, paired with a 0.03 ms response time, making it a pretty reliable pick for competitive gaming.

A few specs of this device are given below:

FeatureSpecification
Display Size (Diagonal)80 cm (31.5")
Response Time (Typical)0.03 ms GtG¹
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)¹²
Contrast Ratio1,500,000:1¹
Refresh Rate240 Hz
Display TechnologyQD-OLED
USB-C Power Delivery140W
5) ASUS ProArt Display PA279CRV

A look at the ASUS ProArt Display PA279CRV (Image via Asus)
A look at the ASUS ProArt Display PA279CRV (Image via Asus)

Price: 499 USD

The ASUS ProArt Display PA279CRV is one of the best 4K monitors in the mid-range segment for individuals seeking a reliable monitor with high color accuracy. As such, it may be a good pick for graphic designers and digital artists. That said, the display has moderate brightness, which can make screen glare more noticeable. Apart from that, this monitor has a 60 Hz display and is suitable for casual gaming.

Some of its key specs are given below:

FeatureSpecification
Display Size27-inch
Resolution
4K HDR (3840 x 2160)
Panel TypeIPS
Color Gamut
99% DCI-P3, 99% Adobe RGB
Color Accuracy
Delta E < 2 (Factory Calibrated)
CertificationCalman Verified
USB-C Support
Data + video transmission, 96W power delivery
Daisy-Chain Capability
Supports multi-monitor setups
HDR Standard
VESA DisplayHDR 400
Sync Technology
VESA MediaSync
Ergonomics
Tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustment
Eye Care Features
TÜV-certified Eye Care, ASUS Flicker-Free, Ultra-Low Blue Light
