OnePlus Nord 4 vs Nothing Phone 3a: Which is the better Android smartphone?

The Nothing Phone 3a and OnePlus Nord 4 are two compelling smartphones that compete for the mid-range market. As such, both devices have similar specs, like camera and display size, and are often compared to one another. On the other hand, there are noticeable differences like the body material and processing speed that set the devices apart.

This article compares the OnePlus Nord 4 and Nothing Phone 3a to help readers decide which one is the better option.

OnePlus Nord 4 vs Nothing Phone 3a: Specs and features

The OnePlus Nord 4 has a metallic body, as opposed to the plastic body of the Nothing 3a. As a result, the former is more durable but more susceptible to dents, while the latter is less durable and more likely to get scratches.

Here is a spec comparison of the two devices:

Specification OnePlus Nord 4 Nothing Phone 3a Display 6.74" Fluid AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate 6.7" AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 (4nm) Operating System Android 14 with OxygenOS 14.1 Android 15 with Nothing OS 3.1 RAM Up to 16 GB 8 GB, 12 GB Storage Up to 512 GB 128 GB, 256 GB Rear Camera 50 MP + 8 MP 50 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP Front Camera 16 MP 32 MP Battery 5500 mAh 5000 mAh Charging 100W wired fast charging Fast charging (50W) Price 8GB, 256GB : 395 USD: 12GB, 256GB : 430 USD: 16GB, 512GB: 655 USD $379 - 256 GB

Performance

In terms of performance, both devices can run simple apps smoothly. However, in gaming, the OnePlus Nord 4 performs more consistently and has shorter loading times than the Nothing 3a. This is likely because the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen is a more powerful processor than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3.

That said, the processing of Nothing 3a is well optimised, and there aren't many stutters or lags. Additionally, it also delivers a stock, bloatware-free experience out of the box, while the OnePlus Nord 4 comes with a few pre-installed third-party apps.

However, the picture processing of the Nord 4A is a bit better despite both devices having a 50 MP camera.

Display and brightness

The displays of both devices are of similar length. However, the bezels in Nothing 3a are more noticeable than those on the OnePlus Nord 4. On the other hand, the 3a smartphone is brighter and is a better option for the outdoors.

Nothing 3a has a peak brightness of 3000 nits

OnePlus Nord 4 has a peak brightness of 2150 nits.

That said, the OnePlus Nord 4 supports Netflix HDR, a feature that is missing on the Nothing 3a.

Battery and charging

In terms of battery backup, the OnePlus Nord 4 is better with a 5500mAh battery, as opposed to the 5000mAh of the Nothing 3a. Additionally, Nord 4 also charges faster as it supports up to 100W charging, while the 3a only goes up to 50W.

Do note that the OnePlus Nord 4 also comes with a charging brick, which is not included with the Nothing 3a.

Final Verdict

The OnePlus Nord 4 is the better option as it has a better processor, battery backup, and charging speed. While the display of the Nothing Phone 3a is brighter, it lacks HDR support, which can be a deal-breaker for many users.

