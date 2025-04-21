Google Pixel 9A vs OnePlus Nord 4: Which is the better Android smartphone?

The Google Pixel 9A was released earlier this month, and it is sold in the mid-range segment. The device comes equipped with the Google Tensor G4 chipset paired with 8 GB of RAM, designed to fulfill everyday tasks. Another device that falls under the mid-range category is the OnePlus Nord 4, which was released in July last year.

Although both phones were released almost a year apart, they have a few similar specifications that make them competitors. This article compares the Google Pixel 9A and OnePlus Nord 4 to help readers decide which one is better.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's views.

Google Pixel 9A vs OnePlus Nord 4: Specs and features

The Pixel 9A has Gemini as the built-in AI assistant (Image via Google)

The specs of both devices are as follows:

Features Google Pixel 9A OnePlus Nord 4 Chipset Google Tensor G4 Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Display 6.3”, Actua OLED, 120 Hz 6.74-inch Fluid AMOLED display, 120Hz Camera 48 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera with 13 MP Front Camera 50+8MP rear camera setup with 16 MP selfie camera RAM 8 GB 16 GB, 12 GB, 8 GB Storage 256 GB 256 GB, 512 GB Battery 5100 mAh 5500mAh battery Price 128 GB: 499 USD 256 GB: 599 USD 8GB, 256GB : 395 USD12GB, 256GB : 430 USD16GB, 512GB Storage: 655 USD

Performance

Both devices come with reliable chips that can easily handle multitasking and basic gaming. However, prolonged gaming sessions will cause them to heat up over time.

Additionally, the Nord 4 is better at running heavier games like Genshin Impact and Zenless Zone Zero, as compared to the Google Pixel 9A. This is because the latter shows a gradual frame drop when such games are played for a long time.

Display

The Pixel 9A has a 6.3" display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and the Nord 4 has a 6.74" display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. That said, the bezels of the Pixel 9A are quite large and a lot more noticeable than the Nord 4. The peak brightness of both devices has been mentioned below:

Pixel 9a: 2700 nits.

Nord 4: 2150 nits.

Battery and charging

While both devices have similar battery capacity, the OnePlus Nord 4 supports up to 100W charging, as opposed to the Google Pixel 9A, which only goes up to 23W. Other differences are as follows:

Battery backup of 9A is 5100mAh, while the OnePlus Nord 4 is 5500mAh.

Google Pixel 9A supports wired and wireless charging, while the OnePlus Nord 4 only supports wired.

The Nord 4 comes with a 100W charging brick, while no wired or wireless charger is included with 9A

Camera

While the One Plus Nord 4 has the better camera on paper, the pictures clicked using the Google Pixel 9 A feel more natural. The camera specifications for both devices are:

Google Pixel 9A: 48 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera with 13 MP Front Camera

48 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera with 13 MP Front Camera OnePlus Nord 4: 50+8MP rear camera setup with 16 MP Front Camera

Final Verdict

In conclusion, the OnePlus Nord 4 is the better option, as it has better performance and battery life. Although the Pixel 9A has a better camera and brightness, the Nord 4 is more affordable. Moreover, One Plus' device can also run almost all demanding mobile games in moderate-to-high settings.

