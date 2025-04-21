Google Pixel 9A vs OnePlus Nord 4: Which is the better Android smartphone?

The Google Pixel 9A was released earlier this month, and it is sold in the mid-range segment. The device comes equipped with the Google Tensor G4 chipset paired with 8 GB of RAM, designed to fulfill everyday tasks. Another device that falls under the mid-range category is the OnePlus Nord 4, which was released in July last year.
Although both phones were released almost a year apart, they have a few similar specifications that make them competitors. This article compares the Google Pixel 9A and OnePlus Nord 4 to help readers decide which one is better.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's views.
Google Pixel 9A vs OnePlus Nord 4: Specs and features
The specs of both devices are as follows:
Performance
Both devices come with reliable chips that can easily handle multitasking and basic gaming. However, prolonged gaming sessions will cause them to heat up over time.
Additionally, the Nord 4 is better at running heavier games like Genshin Impact and Zenless Zone Zero, as compared to the Google Pixel 9A. This is because the latter shows a gradual frame drop when such games are played for a long time.
Display
The Pixel 9A has a 6.3" display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and the Nord 4 has a 6.74" display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. That said, the bezels of the Pixel 9A are quite large and a lot more noticeable than the Nord 4. The peak brightness of both devices has been mentioned below:
- Pixel 9a: 2700 nits.
- Nord 4: 2150 nits.
Battery and charging
While both devices have similar battery capacity, the OnePlus Nord 4 supports up to 100W charging, as opposed to the Google Pixel 9A, which only goes up to 23W. Other differences are as follows:
- Battery backup of 9A is 5100mAh, while the OnePlus Nord 4 is 5500mAh.
- Google Pixel 9A supports wired and wireless charging, while the OnePlus Nord 4 only supports wired.
- The Nord 4 comes with a 100W charging brick, while no wired or wireless charger is included with 9A
Camera
While the One Plus Nord 4 has the better camera on paper, the pictures clicked using the Google Pixel 9 A feel more natural. The camera specifications for both devices are:
- Google Pixel 9A: 48 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera with 13 MP Front Camera
- OnePlus Nord 4: 50+8MP rear camera setup with 16 MP Front Camera
Final Verdict
In conclusion, the OnePlus Nord 4 is the better option, as it has better performance and battery life. Although the Pixel 9A has a better camera and brightness, the Nord 4 is more affordable. Moreover, One Plus' device can also run almost all demanding mobile games in moderate-to-high settings.