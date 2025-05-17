5 Best wireless mouse in 2025

Finding the best wireless mouse in 2025 can be challenging since different mice serve different purposes. For example, a working professional will need an ergonomic mouse as they will use the device almost daily. On the other hand, a device with low latency and impressive responsiveness is required to suit the needs of a pro gamer or gaming enthusiast.

While there is no across-the-board solution, this article tries to find the best wireless mouse in 2025 that accommodates every type of user.

Logitech MX Master 3S and four other best wireless mouse in 2025

Companies like Logitech and Razer have been among the most reliable brands for PC accessories. However, some lesser-known brands have also delivered some durable and responsive mouse over the past few years. Check out our top picks for the best wireless mouse in 2025.

1) Asus ROG Keris II Ace

If you are a gaming enthusiast, looking to buy a wireless mouse in 2025, the Asus ROG Keris II Ace can be a great choice. Weighing 54 gm, the wireless device from Asus comes with a 42000 DPI Sensor, ultra-low latency, and up to 4000Hz wireless polling rate, making it a great responsive mouse currently available in the market.

Asus ROG II is a great wireless mouse for gamers and working professionals alike (Image via Asus)

The ergonomic shape of the mouse and seamless movement on any surface make it a great choice for long working and gaming hours. It has dual connectivity options (Bluetooth and WiFi) and a great battery life, as well. While it is one of the pricier devices on the list, this pro-grade, lightweight device is worth every penny.

While the prices vary on different e-commerce websites, they typically range between $146 (on Amazon, Walmart, etc.) and $159 (on Newegg).

2) Logitech MX Master 3S

Logitech MX Master 3S is among the best wireless mouse in 2025, which comes with unbeatable comfort, durability, and the reliability of the brand. The wireless mouse has a sculpted thumbrest, and its large body makes it a great choice for bigger hands.

Logitech MX is among the best choices for wireless mouse (Image via Logitech)

The silent buttons of the mouse feel very satisfying to use, and the 8000 DPI sensor effortlessly tracks movement on almost any surface, making it a great choice for working professionals and gamers alike. It also provides an impressive 70 days battery-life per charge, making it an automatic choice for the list of the best wireless mouse in 2025.

The prices vary from website to website, but they typically range between $99 (on Logitech) and $119 (on Amazon).

3) Razer Viper V3 Pro

The Razer Viper V3 Pro is designed for gamers. This lightweight device (58 gm) has Focus Pro 35K sensor, a maximum wireless polling rate of 8000Hz, and provides a great ergonomic design for comfort.

Razer V3 Pro can be an affordable choice for gamers (Image via Razer)

The device has an 80-hour battery life, and the switches have 90 million clicks durability, making it a durable option as well. The HyperSpeed wireless connectivity for lag-free play and the customizable side buttons provide a great performance for gamers.

While the prices of the Razer Viper V2 Pro vary by retailer, it is considered to be an upper-mid range device. The prices range between $89.99 (on Best Buy) and $119 (on Amazon, Walmart, etc.).

4) Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K is an inevitable entry in any list of the best wireless mouse in 2025. The Basilisk V3 Pro 35K comes with 35K DPI, which provides seamless movement on different surfaces. While it is relatively heavy, compared to the other entries on the list, the excellent ergonomics design and slick RGB lighting compensate with attractive looks.

Razer Basilisk is among the most stylish gaming mouse (Image via Razer)

The device also supports wireless charging, but you may have to opt for additional accessories to enable wireless charging. However, despite shortcomings, the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro remains one of the best wireless mouse in 2025.

However, priced at $159 (on Amazon and Best Buy), this is an expensive option compared to the other listings, and this might repel potential buyers.

5) Logitech Signature M750 (AI Edition)

Logitech has successfully incorporated artificial intelligence into its computer mouse to deliver one of the best wireless mouse in 2025. The compact and comfortable design of this device comes with in-built AI prompt builder software, powered by ChatGPT.

Logitech Signature 275 is a great mouse for working professionals (Image via Logitech)

The device is completely compatible with iOS devices (Mac). While it may not be the best choice for gamers, with such technology available at an affordable price, the Logitech Signature M750 (AI Edition) can be a great choice for working professionals.

This device is available at $49 on the official website of Logitech.

