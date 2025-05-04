Razer Kishi V2 is available at almost half price on Target

The Razer Kishi V2 mobile gaming controller is available at almost half its original price on Target. Originally priced at $99.99, the device is currently available on Target at $54.99. With the ergonomic design, Microswitch Buttons, and responsive D-pad, this premium mobile gaming controller gives you an Xbox-like gaming experience on your Android devices.

This article discusses this deal and talks about the specifications of the Razer Kishi V2, including its advantages and shortcomings. Read on to explore more.

Advantages of using the Razer Kishi V2

Launched on June 8, 2022, the Razer Kishi V2 is one of the best premium gaming devices for Android. The ergonomic design of the device makes it easily portable, and it provides an Xbox-style layout with its analog sticks, microswitch buttons, and D-pad. The device can help you enhance your overall gameplay experience.

The Kishi V2 is a well-built premium gaming device (Image via Razer)

There is a 45% off on the device on Target's official website. Originally priced at $99.99, the device is currently available at $54.99 only, thanks to the special discount offer.

Check out some of the specifications of the device below.

Specifications Details Dimension and weight 3.63" x 7.12" x 1.31" (92.2mm x 180.7mm x 33.9mm), 0.27lbs (123g)

Console-quality controls Microswitch buttons, analog triggers, and programmable macros for a better overall experience. Connectivity and charging Connects via USB Type-C, Passthrough charging supported. Controls and features 10 buttons with two clickable thumbsticks, two customizable multi-function buttons. Connect to the Razer Nexus app for customizations, game discovery, and more. Warranty 90-day limited-time warranty.

The ergonomic design makes it one of the best gaming devices, which can help players get a console-like experience in mobile games. With the extendable bridge to ensure a secure fit, this device connects phones that support Android 9 or later. In fact, the universal fit feature is one of the best advantages of using the Razer Kishi V2.

Furthermore, with responsive microswitch buttons, analog triggers, and more, this device is a great choice for intermediate and pro gamers.

Should you consider availing the offer to buy Razer Kishi V2?

There are certain shortcomings of the device that potential buyers should consider before ordering the device. Since the device charges itself when connected to a phone, you have to compromise on fast charging. Moreover, titles like Call of Duty: Mobile and PUBG do not support external controllers, limiting your options.

On the other hand, the Razer Kishi V2 is a great premium gaming device that can accommodate a range of Android devices. The universal fit design and ergonomic build make it quite portable, and it can charge when connected to an Android device. Since the Kishi V2 does not have a battery of its own, you don't have to worry about charging the device separately. The Razer Nexus app also works as a game launcher, and it supports plenty of games.

The portability, versatility, and availability of games outweigh the shortcomings of Razer Kishi V2. Besides, while the device is a little bit pricey, you are saving $45 on the deal if you purchase it from Target. This makes the discount even more lucrative for dedicated mobile gamers.

