Amazon Fire TV Stick is now available under $20 on Best Buy

The Amazon Fire TV Stick allows you to turn any TV into a smart device. You can tune in to your favorite shows or movies from popular OTT platforms and watch them on a bigger screen. There are plenty of TV sticks in the market, but most of them leave a bad user experience since they run on cheap hardware and software.

Therefore, if you want a great experience on a budget, the current discount offer on Best Buy for the Amazon Fire TV Stick is a steal of a deal. This article will shed some light on the features of this streaming stick to help you decide whether this investment will be worth your money.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is available for just $19.99 at Best Buy

The Amazon Fire TV Stick comes with Alexa Voice Remote and plenty of other features. While the 4K (2023) and the 4K Max (2023) versions are originally priced at $49.99 and $59.99, respectively, the HD (2024) version comes with an original price tag of $34.99.

The Fire TV Stick HD 2024 is available for under $20 on Best Buy (Image via Amazon || Best Buy)

Despite the HD version's attractive pricing, many still consider it an expensive choice. However, thanks to the current discount on Best Buy, the Amazon Fire TV Stick (HD 2024 version) is available at only $19.99, making it a viable option for those wanting to grab the movie theater experience at home on a budget.

Check out the complete specifications of the device:

Specifications Details CPU Quad-core 1.7GHz processor Memory 1GB RAM Storage 8GB Internal Storage Image Quality Full HD (1080p) with HDR10 and HLG Audio Processing Supports Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus audio via HDMI passthrough. Connectivity Dual-band WiFi (2.5GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 for remote and peripherals.

Streaming Quality

The Fire TV Stick HD (2024) version is a great device for non-4K TVs. It provides constant 1080p streaming, along with HDR10 and HLG support, providing vibrant color and contrast. The 1.7 GHz processor, coupled with 1GB of RAM, creates a smooth playback experience across major OTT Platforms.

The dual-band WiFi 5 also ensures a stable connection, and since the device supports Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus audio via HDMI passthrough, the Amazon Fire TV Stick HD (2024) significantly enhances the user experience.

Usability

The device has a plug-and-play setup, as it connects via an HDMI port and has an extremely intuitive user interface. It offers a personalized home screen and universal search across all apps. The Alexa Voice Remote feature also helps you discover content easily, making it easier to tune in to your favorite shows.

The Alexa Voice Control remote feature makes it easier to navigate to your favorite shows (Image via Amazon || Best Buy)

The Fire TV Stick supports popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV+, YouTube, HBO Max, Paramount+, and more. However, it only provides 8GB of storage, so heavy users might need to manage storage space.

Should you consider buying the Amazon Fire TV Stick?

The Amazon Fire TV Stick HD (2024) version is a great streaming device. It provides full HD streaming of your favorite shows with great sound quality. Despite lacking Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos decoding, which might drop its appeal for premium setups, it is a viable option for users looking for a streaming device on a budget.

Priced at $19.99, due to the offer on Best Buy, we recommend investing in this device to make your movie nights more exciting.

