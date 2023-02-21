5 most common problems with Smart TVs and possible fixes

Smart TVs have changed how we view our content on the big screen, thanks to the VoD (video on demand) concept introduced by streaming applications in the last decade. Today, not only is this common household appliance a solid entertainment unit, but it's quite possibly a necessity.

As with any piece of modern technology, Smart TVs aren't immune to problems and hiccups once in a while. And as it is with any of them, there is a solution to everything. Thus, today we shall point out the five most common issues with Smart TVs, and exactly how to fix them.

Smart TV guide: 5 problems that occur frequently and how to fix them

1) Lag and stutter in the UI

A modern smartphone is one of the most powerful handheld devices mankind has created, and it still suffers from stutters and hiccups once in a while. Similarly, Smart TVs employ processors and software to deliver a truly great entertainment experience.

Thus, when a Smart TV lags and stutters, it should come as no surprise to treat it as any modern device that needs a little attention. The best thing to do during such lags and stutters is to just restart it, thereby letting the memory and UI get refreshed.

2) No picture in the Selected Output mode

Sometimes the problems with Smart TVs are so simple that they can be hiding in plain sight until someone makes a deep inspection. Quite often, one would find themselves wondering why the picture isn't being displayed in the output mode that is selected even after the connections and cables are double-checked.

To resolve this, ensure that the output mode selected in the UI matches the port that is connected to display the output. For example, selecting HDMI 1 in the UI won't solve the lack of picture if the HDMI cable is in slot 2.

3) Dialogues are quiet while background and effects sounds are loud

This is also one of the most common problems with Smart TVs today. While watching a high-action movie, one may notice that the dialogs are extremely soft to hear while the sound effects are too loud. This is because the modern method of sound recording at the studio level has been adapted for Dolby 5.1.

This means that to experience the full range of sound, one needs a 5.1 sound system set-up. Thankfully, modern TVs come with a built-in solution for the same. One simply needs to go to the sound settings and find the dynamic range in the settings. Finally, select a narrow dynamic range to eliminate the problem.

4) Picture quality is too vibrant or too dull

This problem in Smart TVs is a bit tricky to solve, but much easier to diagnose since the taste and preferences of people vary accordingly. Some prefer a warmer picture tone, while others like it to be a bit cooler.

This can be easily solved in two ways. Go to the settings of the TV, select display settings, and find options like contrast, backlight, brightness and colors, and try tweaking them to get a better picture. Otherwise, one can simply select a preset that is inbuilt in Smart TVs like Neutral, Cool or Warm, and adjust the tone accordingly.

5) Internet connection is unstable between the TV and your router

Modern Smart TVs need a good and stable internet connection to work seamlessly as an entertainment unit. Streaming apps are rendered absolutely useless if the internet is down and out. Interestingly, it is possible that your ISP isn't the one to blame every time. If you are sure your internet is fine but the issue is with the TV, try these.

Forget the Wi-Fi connection and re-enter it. If that doesn't help, you can try restarting your TV. If the problem still persists, the final solution is to carry out a factory reset, an option that can be easily found in the main settings.

These are five of the most common problems that people encounter in their TVs. The solutions are simple and easy enough for anyone to follow and get back to viewing as soon as possible.

