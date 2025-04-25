How to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 at Best Buy, Target, and more

You can pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 as soon as the pre-ordering window opens. The much-anticipated console will be launched on June 5, 2025. Pre-orders open at different times across platforms like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart on April 24, 2025.

This article guides readers on how to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 from popular e-commerce websites.

How to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 on Best Buy

Best Buy will start taking pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 at midnight ET on April 24, 2025. The retailer has released a blog post explaining how customers can pre-order the console from the mobile application or the company's official website.

The page to pre-order NS2 on Best Buy (Image via Best Buy)

Follow these steps to pre-order the Switch 2 on Best Buy:

Step 1: Launch the official Best Buy website and log in to your account.

Launch the official Best Buy website and log in to your account. Step 2: Search for Nintendo Switch 2. Alternatively, click on this link to get to the page directly.

Search for Nintendo Switch 2. Alternatively, click on this link to get to the page directly. Step 3: Hit the ‘Coming Soon’ button beside ‘Save’ to pre-order the device.

How to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 on Amazon

Since Amazon is not an official Nintendo retailer, any listings for the Nintendo Switch 2 on the platform are likely posted by resellers. Due to concerns about the legitimacy of these sellers, this article does not provide any links or steps to pre-order the console on Amazon.

That said, you can still pre-order certain Switch 2 games on the website ahead of the device’s official launch.

How to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 on Target

The process of pre-ordering the Nintendo Switch 2 from Target is simple. The store will begin accepting pre-orders at midnight ET on April 24, 2025. You can check out the console on the official website.

Target is among the official retailers of Nintendo (Image via Target)

Follow these steps to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 on Target.

Step 1: Launch the Target website and log in to your account.

Launch the Target website and log in to your account. Step 2: Search for the Switch 2, or click on this link to get to the page directly.

Search for the Switch 2, or click on this link to get to the page directly. Step 3: Select the ‘Add to Cart’ option and pre-order the device.

How to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 on Walmart

Walmart, another official Nintendo retailer in the US, will allow you to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 via its website starting at midnight ET on April 24, 2025. The retailer guarantees delivery by 9:00 AM ET on June 5, 2025 (the console's launch day) if you confirm your pre-order before June 4, 2025.

Follow these steps to pre-order:

Step 1: Head to the Walmart website and log in to your account.

Head to the Walmart website and log in to your account. Step 2: Search for the device or click on this link to get to the page directly.

Search for the device or click on this link to get to the page directly. Step 3: Confirm your pre-order.

How to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 on the official website of Nintendo

In case you don't find pre-order options on any of these websites or encounter an "out of stock" message, you can always visit the official Nintendo website to easily secure your Switch 2.

Only eligible account holders will get to pre-order Switch 2 from the official website (Image via Nintendo)

Check out the step-by-step guide below to learn how:

Step 1: Open the Nintendo website and head to the ordering page.

Open the Nintendo website and head to the ordering page. Step 2: Scroll down and click on the sign-in option.

Scroll down and click on the sign-in option. Step 3: Sign in if you already have an account or create one otherwise.

Sign in if you already have an account or create one otherwise. Step 4: Click on register interest to submit your request.

Nintendo has stated that only Switch Online members who have paid for 12 months of subscription and registered at least 50 hours of Switch Console gameplay will be eligible to receive special pre-order links starting May 8, 2025. Once you receive the link, you can pre-order the console and await its launch.

