EA FC, Madden, WWE 2K, and NBA 2K coming to Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo has officially revealed Nintendo Switch 2, the long-awaited successor to the Switch, in their recent Direct announcement. Coming out later this year, gamers are excited to learn how the upgraded hardware will affect gameplay.

Apart from the console's showcase and the long list of games it supports, Nintendo revealed that some of EA and 2K Games' most popular sports franchises — EA FC, Madden, WWE 2K, and NBA 2K — will be coming to the platform.

This is a major milestone in the growth of high-quality sports gaming on Nintendo's next-gen console, which is all set to release on June 5, 2025.

Nintendo Switch 2 will support EA FC, Madden, WWE 2K, and NBA 2K

While earlier EA FC titles were present on the original Switch, they came with compromises owing to hardware limitations. These titles did not include the major gameplay features available on PlayStation and Xbox, resulting in a less engaging experience for gamers.

But the Switch 2's improved hardware and software advancements indicate that things may be different this time around. With improved graphics, increased processing capabilities, and enhanced communication features, EA FC on the Switch 2 could finally provide gameplay equal to that of other consoles.

WWE 2K and NBA 2K coming to Nintendo Switch 2 (Image via Visual Concepts)

Madden and WWE 2K coming to a Nintendo system is another huge milestone. Madden has not appeared on Nintendo consoles in years, and WWE 2K's return might add a new type of wrestling action to the handheld experience.

NBA 2K, already on the original Switch, might also experience huge graphical and performance upgrades. This is expected to result in a smoother, more dynamic basketball simulation.

The release of these titles on Switch 2 underscores Nintendo's dedication to providing a broader lineup of top-tier sports games. With the addition of enhanced local game-sharing capabilities and better online connectivity, multiplayer experiences should be smoother.

As more information is revealed, fans eagerly await to find out how these franchises will utilize the newhardware, and if they can finally hold their own against their equivalents on other consoles.

