Nintendo Switch 2: What is GameShare?

If you want to play the same game with a friend on the original Nintendo Switch, you would need to share one of the Jon-Con. However, the new Nintendo Switch 2 takes it to the next level by allowing you to share an entire game with your friend to play it. The game needs to support this feature, so you can't use it for every game out there.

This article provides everything you need to know about the new GameShare feature in Switch 2.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

What is GameShare?

GameShare in Nintendo Switch 2 (Image via Nintendo)

GameShare is a local multiplayer feature that allows you to share and play a game with a friend. There are some limitations to the feature, which are listed below:

It only works locally, when connected to the same network. Your friends need to be in the same place.

Only one user needs to buy the game, which will then be shared with others temporarily. If the owner who shared the game disconnects from the same network, others won't be able to access it anymore.

You can share a game with up to three other Nintendo Switch players.

GameShare also supports GameChat, so you can see how others are doing on their Switch devices.

The GameShare feature will only be available in a few select titles. It will be up to the game developer to implement it.

Which games support GameShare?

Nintendo has shared a list of games that will support GameShare, which will be added to more titles via future software updates. Here's a list of games that will support it initially:

Club House Games 51: Worldwide Classics

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

Super Mario Odyssey

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain

Will this feature arrive on the original Nintendo Switch?

GameShare explained (Image via Nintendo)

GameShare will also be available on the original Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite via software updates, but the two devices won't be able to share it. The original Nintendo Switch devices can only receive a game from other Switch 2 players.

Only users with the new Switch 2 can share or receive a game, while the older Switch devices can only do the latter.

