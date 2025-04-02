Will Pokemon Legends Z-A be a Nintendo Switch 2 launch? Leaks suggest otherwise

Both Pokemon Legends Z-A and the Nintendo Switch 2 are slated for a 2025 release. This has caused fans to speculate that the latest Pokemon game might be available to play at launch on the Switch 2. However, as per new leaks, that may not be the case.

As per @CentroLeaks on X, who has been well known for leaking accurate information about games, several Nintendo Switch 2 games are classified as "Nintendo Switch 2 exclusives" and "Nintendo Switch 2 editions.” Considering Pokemon Legends Z-A is rumored to be releasing on the Switch, it's most likely going to get an enhanced version for the Switch 2 if this leak is correct.

Note: As we do not have official confirmation from either Nintendo or The Pokemon Company at this point, please take this information with a grain of salt.

Will Pokemon Legends Z-A on Nintendo Switch 2 at launch?

As per the leaks, it seems that Pokemon Legends Z-A will not be playable on the Nintendo Switch 2 when it first launches. This connects to another leak by @CentroLeaks on X, stating that this game is apparently going to be the last mainline Pokemon game on the Nintendo Switch.

However, this does not rule out these games from ever arriving on the latest console. As the leak suggests, there will allegedly be enhanced versions of Switch games for the Nintendo Switch 2, which will most likely include Legends Z-A.

It is important to point out that we do not know what enhancements these alleged "Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games" will have. They could either be graphical improvements or the games could be entirely re-worked. In the case of the latter, it might be a while before Pokemon Legends Z-A makes it to the Nintendo Switch 2.

Also read: 3 reasons Pokemon Legends Z-A should come to Nintendo Switch (and 2 reasons it shouldn't)

Is it possible for Pokemon Legends Z-A to be backwards compatible with the Switch 2?

Theoretically, Pokemon Legends Z-A could be part of a limited number of titles that might be backward compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2. However, the leak alleges that the latest Pokemon game might not be part of those titles. This is likely owing to how mainline Pokemon games have been restricted to a single system in recent years.

Also read: Latest Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks describe new Mega Evolutions in detail

