3 reasons Pokemon Legends Z-A should come to Nintendo Switch (and 2 reasons it shouldn't)

Both Pokemon Legends Z-A and the Nintendo Switch 2 are slated for release in 2025. Considering Nintendo's history of making titles backward compatible, the latest Pokemon game should be playable on the Nintendo Switch as well as its successor. Let's look at the reasons why the newest entry in the Pokemon Legends series deserves to be part of the Switch's lineup, or why it might be better off as a Switch 2 exclusive.

Why should (or shouldn't) Pokemon Legends Z-A be playable on the Nintendo Switch?

1) Pro: The Switch has a massive player base.

Screengrab from the Pokemon Legends Z-A trailer (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Nintendo Switch is the third largest-selling home console of all time, with over 150 million units sold. It is only beaten out by the PlayStation 2 (over 160 million) and the Nintendo DS (over 154 million). However, unlike the others, it is a relatively recent console. In fact, it continues to receive support from Nintendo.

Considering the Switch's massive active player base, it would be a good idea to release the newest installment of the Pokemon Legends series on a platform where people are guaranteed to purchase the game.

2) Con: Pokemon Legends Z-A could suffer the same issues as its predecessors

Several Pokemon games released on the Switch have received complaints about their performance. The Dexit controversy aside, Pokemon Sword and Shield had issues regarding its textures and draw distance. The next mainline game, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, also faced similar problems.

As many of these issues have been attributed to the Nintendo Switch's hardware, the newest Pokemon release could suffer the same fate if released on the old console.

3) Pro: The new Pokemon game would be accessible to those not purchasing a Switch 2 at the moment

Buying both a new console and a new Pokemon game at the same time could become too expensive for some. Especially since Pokemon games are generally released right before the holiday season when people generally have a lot of other expenses on hand.

Pokemon Legends Z-A is coming in late 2025 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If the upcoming Pokemon Legends title is playable on the Nintendo Switch, people will not be forced to purchase the Switch 2 immediately. Hence, they can wait, save up, and make the purchase later down the line, without missing out on the new Pokemon experience.

4) Con: Pokemon Legends Z-A being released on older hardware might hurt Switch 2 sales

While there are plenty of upcoming games slated to be released on the Switch 2, like FUR Squadron Phoenix and Mario Kart 9, Pokemon Legends Z-A is arguably the most anticipated one. As a reminder, despite its flaws, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet sold over 10 million copies over the first three days of its release. It even became the highest-selling launch title of all time for Nintendo.

Nintendo Switch 2 (Image via Nintendo)

So, Z-A being released on both consoles could see a potential dent in Switch 2 sales. Outside of enthusiastic Nintendo fans and those who want to play at a higher fidelity, it's likely a lot of people would choose to play Legends Z-A on a console they already own — the Nintendo Switch.

5) Pro: Keeping Legends Z-A on the Switch maintains Nintendo's history of backward compatibility

The Wild Zones in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Nintendo has always attempted to make its titles available to a wide audience. This includes maintaining backward compatibility between systems despite the costs involved. Making it so that Pokemon Legends Z-A remains playable on both Switches would be a good way of maintaining that legacy.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨