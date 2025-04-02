Latest Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks describe new Mega Evolutions in detail 

The latest Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks are focused on the new Mega Evolutions coming to the game. Allegedly, there may be 26 Pokemon new Mega Evolutions across all generations. The details of what these creatures will look like come from a leaker on 4chan, with the information from the latest Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks posted on Reddit by u/Icy-ConcentrationC.
In this article, we will go over all the possible Mega Evolutions and their designs from the latest Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks.
Note: The information herein is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take it with a pinch of salt.
Latest Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks provides detailed descriptions of new Mega Evolutions
These are the new Pokemon that will apparently be getting new Mega Evolutions in the upcoming game, as per the latest Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks. The creatures mentioned here match the list provided by @CentroLeaks on X, so these leaks are seemingly lining up.
Generation I Pokemon
- Clefable: It might gain a partial Flying-type and will apparently have enormous wings, a pom-pom beret, and ears similar to Snubbull.
- Starmie: It may get longer lower limbs and take on a darker hue of purple.
- Victreebel: Allegedly, its brown vine now wraps around its mouth, while its upper leaf becomes larger and its side leaves become smaller.
- Dragonite: It apparently gains angel wings on its head, arms, and thighs and a blue orb at the end of its tail.
Generation II Pokemon
- Meganium: It may gain a partial Fairy-type, four flowers on its neck of varying colors, longer antennae, is bulkier, and its green legs act like pants above claws.
- Feraligatr: It might gain a partial Dragon-type, its head becomes red, and it gains more red spikes along its body.
- Skarmory: Its silver parts might become golden, the red underside of its wings become a greenish-black, its eyes become red, and it has a sharper and elongated design.
Generation IV Pokemon
- Frosslass: It apparently becomes more elongated overall, with longer hair and horns as well. Its yukata will have blue and purple lining at the base with star designs, and white clouds will be coming out at the bottom.
Generation V Pokemon
- Emboar: It takes inspiration from ancient Chinese soldiers, with a fancier design, and holds a spear of fire.
- Scolipede: Its colors might change to gray and turquoise.
- Excadrill: It may gain a silver plate on its chest and shoulders, and its head and arms get an orange outer color.
- Eelektross: Its design might become a straight line with a lot of additional designs.
- Scrafty: It may get a white hoodie instead of its yellow parts.
- Chandelure: It appears to look like a fancier chandelier, with more rays of light streaming out of it.
Generation VI Pokemon
- Chesnaught: It wears a crown, has two spiky shields on its arms, and has a fur-textured red cape.
- Delphox: It may now fly on a broom with fire at the end and have two more brooms hovering next to it.
- Greninja: It now hangs upside down from a giant shuriken.
- Pyroar: Their hair resembles the Japanese Kanji for “fire” (火).
- Malamar: It may become much thinner and have a rainbow-colored body ending in white.
- Barbaracle: It loses its Water-type for Fighting-type. Its brown parts apparently become black, and it gains more limbs.
- Dragalge: It may have two trident-shaped antlers and longer and spindlier tentacles.
- Hawlucha: It might wear a black mask with gold highlights and white eyes and a golden neckpiece with yellow feathers.
- Floette (Eternal Flower form): Its flower apparently gets much bigger and directly connects with the creature via a long red tail.
- Zygarde: It appears to be similar to Zygarde-Complete, but with a weapon above its head.
Generation VII Pokemon
- Drampa: Its white clouds might become dark like storm clouds, and its eyelashes now point upward instead of drooping.
Generation VIII Pokemon
- Falinks: All the heads may combine to take the appearance of an ancient Spartan soldier.
