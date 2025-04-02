Latest Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks describe new Mega Evolutions in detail 

The latest Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks are focused on the new Mega Evolutions coming to the game. Allegedly, there may be 26 Pokemon new Mega Evolutions across all generations. The details of what these creatures will look like come from a leaker on 4chan, with the information from the latest Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks posted on Reddit by u/Icy-ConcentrationC.

In this article, we will go over all the possible Mega Evolutions and their designs from the latest Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks.

Note: The information herein is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take it with a pinch of salt.

Latest Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks provides detailed descriptions of new Mega Evolutions

These are the new Pokemon that will apparently be getting new Mega Evolutions in the upcoming game, as per the latest Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks. The creatures mentioned here match the list provided by @CentroLeaks on X, so these leaks are seemingly lining up.

Malamar may be one of the new Pokemon to get a Mega Evolution as per the latest Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Generation I Pokemon

Clefable: It might gain a partial Flying-type and will apparently have enormous wings, a pom-pom beret, and ears similar to Snubbull.

It might gain a partial Flying-type and will apparently have enormous wings, a pom-pom beret, and ears similar to Snubbull. Starmie: It may get longer lower limbs and take on a darker hue of purple.

It may get longer lower limbs and take on a darker hue of purple. Victreebel: Allegedly, its brown vine now wraps around its mouth, while its upper leaf becomes larger and its side leaves become smaller.

Allegedly, its brown vine now wraps around its mouth, while its upper leaf becomes larger and its side leaves become smaller. Dragonite: It apparently gains angel wings on its head, arms, and thighs and a blue orb at the end of its tail.

Generation II Pokemon

Meganium: It may gain a partial Fairy-type, four flowers on its neck of varying colors, longer antennae, is bulkier, and its green legs act like pants above claws.

It may gain a partial Fairy-type, four flowers on its neck of varying colors, longer antennae, is bulkier, and its green legs act like pants above claws. Feraligatr: It might gain a partial Dragon-type, its head becomes red, and it gains more red spikes along its body.

It might gain a partial Dragon-type, its head becomes red, and it gains more red spikes along its body. Skarmory: Its silver parts might become golden, the red underside of its wings become a greenish-black, its eyes become red, and it has a sharper and elongated design.

Generation IV Pokemon

Frosslass: It apparently becomes more elongated overall, with longer hair and horns as well. Its yukata will have blue and purple lining at the base with star designs, and white clouds will be coming out at the bottom.

Generation V Pokemon

Emboar: It takes inspiration from ancient Chinese soldiers, with a fancier design, and holds a spear of fire.

It takes inspiration from ancient Chinese soldiers, with a fancier design, and holds a spear of fire. Scolipede: Its colors might change to gray and turquoise.

Its colors might change to gray and turquoise. Excadrill: It may gain a silver plate on its chest and shoulders, and its head and arms get an orange outer color.

It may gain a silver plate on its chest and shoulders, and its head and arms get an orange outer color. Eelektross: Its design might become a straight line with a lot of additional designs.

Its design might become a straight line with a lot of additional designs. Scrafty: It may get a white hoodie instead of its yellow parts.

It may get a white hoodie instead of its yellow parts. Chandelure: It appears to look like a fancier chandelier, with more rays of light streaming out of it.

Generation VI Pokemon

According to the latest Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks, AZ's Floette might get a Mega Evolution (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Chesnaught: It wears a crown, has two spiky shields on its arms, and has a fur-textured red cape.

It wears a crown, has two spiky shields on its arms, and has a fur-textured red cape. Delphox: It may now fly on a broom with fire at the end and have two more brooms hovering next to it.

It may now fly on a broom with fire at the end and have two more brooms hovering next to it. Greninja: It now hangs upside down from a giant shuriken.

It now hangs upside down from a giant shuriken. Pyroar: Their hair resembles the Japanese Kanji for “fire” (火).

Their hair resembles the Japanese Kanji for “fire” (火). Malamar: It may become much thinner and have a rainbow-colored body ending in white.

It may become much thinner and have a rainbow-colored body ending in white. Barbaracle: It loses its Water-type for Fighting-type. Its brown parts apparently become black, and it gains more limbs.

It loses its Water-type for Fighting-type. Its brown parts apparently become black, and it gains more limbs. Dragalge: It may have two trident-shaped antlers and longer and spindlier tentacles.

It may have two trident-shaped antlers and longer and spindlier tentacles. Hawlucha: It might wear a black mask with gold highlights and white eyes and a golden neckpiece with yellow feathers.

It might wear a black mask with gold highlights and white eyes and a golden neckpiece with yellow feathers. Floette (Eternal Flower form): Its flower apparently gets much bigger and directly connects with the creature via a long red tail.

Its flower apparently gets much bigger and directly connects with the creature via a long red tail. Zygarde: It appears to be similar to Zygarde-Complete, but with a weapon above its head.

Generation VII Pokemon

Drampa: Its white clouds might become dark like storm clouds, and its eyelashes now point upward instead of drooping.

Generation VIII Pokemon

Falinks: All the heads may combine to take the appearance of an ancient Spartan soldier.

