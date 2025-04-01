Latest Pokemon leaks discuss Gen 10 box legendaries, possible featured gimmick, and more

The latest Pokemon leaks on social media revolve around the highly-anticipated Gen 10 games. X user @Light_88_ highlighted a series of leaks that hint at what we can expect from the upcoming games, including information about the new region, a possible new gimmick, and the potential return of Mega Evolution.

This article will take a look at the recent Pokemon leaks doing the rounds on social media.

Note: This article is purely based on leaks, so readers are asked to take the information with a pinch of salt.

Latest Pokemon leaks provide potential details about Gen 10

The first bit of leaked information suggested that the Gen 10 region might be called the Gaia region. Also, the Box Art Legendaries for the game could be based on winged statues. Hence, these Legendary Pokemon might be part Rock-type or part Flying-type.

Another noteworthy rumor talks about the region's possible new gimmick. It will supposedly be called Decamorphing and act similarly to how the Gen IX Pocket Monster, Palafin, changes forms thanks to its ability, Zero-to-Hero. Also, it might work like Z-crystals, where the Decamorph ability will be swapped outside of battle. It possibly activates once the Pokemon enters combat.

The Box Legendaries will also have this ability, but it will supposedly be in-built. It might act similarly to how Primal Reversion worked for Groudon and Kyogre in Gen VI. Also, the Kanto starters — Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise — might be decamorph candidates. This is similar to the start of Pokemon X and Y, where they received that generation's gimmick, Mega Evolution.

Speaking of Mega Evolution, the leaks suggest that the fan-favorite gimmick will return in Gen 10. However, Mega Evolution and Decamorphing might clash, and apparently, a Pokemon will be able to do only one at a time.

Also, the leaks claimed that the only Megas available in the base game will be the Megas that show up in Pokemon Legends Z-A, where fans are theorizing about the existence of new Mega Evolutions. However, nothing has been said about other Megas not returning via DLC. This possibility cannot be ignored considering how Nintendo added older Pokemon via DLC in the last two generations.

