5 most interesting fan theories about Pokemon Legends Z-A

With Pokemon Legends Z-A coming to the Switch late in 2025, fans have already started speculating about the game's content. Since the game is set in the Kalos region, these fan theories have ranged from new Mega Evolutions, alternate forms for the Starter evolutions, and relations with previously established characters from Generation VI, like Professor Sycamore and Lysandre.

This article presents the most intriguing fan theories about Pokemon Legends Z-A. Bear in mind that these are only representations of what fans speculate might happen in the game — not verified content.

5 interesting Pokemon Legends Z-A fan theories

1) New Mega Evolutions

Mega Alakazam in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As Legends Z-A is a game set in a region where players were first introduced to Mega Evolution, there has been massive speculation that we will see some Pokemon use the mechanic for the first time like in this post by u/JumblyPoppers.

This is extremely likely to happen, as introducing new Mega Evolutions would be a great way to reignite fan interest in the game. Some Pokemon speculated to get new Megas include the Legends Z-A starters, the original Gen VI starters, and several Pokemon who haven't received anything new in recent times, like Victreebel, Starmie, Scrafty, Hawlucha, and Drampa.

2) The starters getting regional forms

The fully evolved starters of Pokemon Legends Arceus (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the most prevalent fan theories ever since Pokemon Legends Z-A was announced was that the starters would get regional variants. This theory became even stronger with the announcement of the Partner Pokemon: Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile.

Gen II starters are generally considered underwhelming, with Chikorita even considered a bad choice for the region where it was first introduced. Totodile fares a bit better in the Johto region but faces stiff competition from the Shiny Gyarados in the Lake of Rage. Meanwhile, Tepig's final form, Emboar, is considered the worst Fire/Fighting starter after Blaziken and Infernape.

Fans of these Pokemon hope that a regional variant would make them much better than the originals. Reddit user u/Arnesh Photography wants a Grass/Dragon Meganium, a Fire/Fairy Emboar, and a Water/ Electric Feraligatr.

Chikorita learning Disarming Voice in Legends Z-A also gave rise to theories around Meganium's regional evolution potentially being Grass- and Fairy-type.

3) The player characters are related to pre-existing characters

Akari is Dawn's ancestor (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Fans are expecting some familiar faces to return in a new fashion in Pokemon Legends Z-A. There is precedent for this in Legends Arceus, where we saw ancestors of established characters like Cyrus, Dawn, Cynthia, and Rowan.

Maybe we'll see descendants of the rivals from Pokemon X and Y, or the descendants of Professor Sycamore or Lysandre. Or, potentially, we could be the descendants of those characters as per this Twitter post, while our rivals could be Lysandre's descendants.

4) Getting to Rank A will let the player renovate Lumiose City

Still from the Nintendo Direct Pokemon Legends Z-A trailer (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the latest trailer released as part of the Nintendo Direct, we learn of an in-game Battle Royale system in Pokemon Legends Z-A. The player starts at level Z, and the goal is to reach rank A.

The trailer further implies that a reward can be acquired at the highest level, which the game describes as "whatever the player wants." In the trailer, we see examples of a taxi driver wanting to abolish all other forms of transit, while another person wants to start a marathon.

This implies that we, as players, may get the chance to make widespread changes to Lumiose City if we get to rank A. Perhaps we can expand the size of Wild Zones or introduce Pokemon from other games. Or even, construct new buildings and reshape Lumiose City however we choose.

5) Pokemon de-evolution

Talonflame is implied to become a Fletchling (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This is among the most outlandish theories out there by u/IndependentRepair918. In the first ever Pokemon Legends Z-A trailer, we see a Talonflame flying towards Lumiose Tower. However, following a pan shot later from another angle, we see a Fletchling flying by, implying that it could be the same Talonflame.

Talonflame is the final stage of the Fletchling line, the regional bird of the Kalos region. While this might imply some sort of time travel is in place, we might get a completely new mechanic — Pokemon de-evolution.

This wouldn't even be the first time de-evolution has been part of the Pokemon franchise. In the Pokemon TCG, there was a card called the "Devolution Spray" that would let a player unevolve their Stage 1 or 2 Pokemon. It was commonly used with Serperior decks as an anti-metagame pick.

While this is, without a doubt, the farthest-reaching theory out there, the mere existence of "Devolution Spray" means that it cannot be completely discounted.

