From SNES to Nintendo Switch 2: Ant-Man's Paul Rudd returns to Nintendo in a heroic ad throwback

Ant-Man star Paul Rudd recreated his role from a Super Nintendo Entertainment System commercial from August 1991 in a new Nintendo Switch 2 advertisement. This sparked a buzz in the gaming community as the SNES ad from 1991, which aired during its North American launch, was one of the first acting gigs of the star that helped him gain nationwide recognition.
Now, after 34 years, the 56-year-old actor reunited with the brand in a new Nintendo Switch 2 advertisement. The latest commercial promoting Nintendo Switch 2's special social features has gathered over 700,000 views on YouTube within a day of its launch.
A young Paul Rudd appeared in the '91 SNES commercial, where he was seen in a dramatic drive-in theatre scene. He approaches the theatre screen and starts playing games like F-Zero, SimCity, Pilotwings, and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. Paul donned a black duster coat, an indie rock hairstyle, and a beaded necklace.
Rudd was seen wearing the same fit as in the original SNES commercial, playing the new Nintendo Switch games with friends in his home. The 2025 commercial tries to recreate the elements of the '91 commercial.
The set changes from the drive-in theatre to the actor's house. It captures the transition from the iconic Super Nintendo slogan, "Now you're playing with power," to the Switch 2's, " Now you're playing together."
Also read: EA FC and other popular games coming to Switch 2
In a recent interview with People, the actor stated:
"I gotta say, I got a real kick out of this whole thing coming together, it was pretty fun to make and get back in that get-up again! Felt like old times, I really loved it!"
Ant-Man wasn't the only MCU star to promote Nintendo Switch
Brie Larson, aka Captain Marvel from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has always been vocal about her love for Switch in different interviews. She also featured in multiple Nintendo commercials for games like Ring Fit Adventure, Fortnite, and Animal Crossing: New Horizon between 2020 and 2021.
Also read: Switch 2 Treehouse Live announced
Most of these commercials featured relatable sets, like relaxing at home when playing Animal Crossing: New Horizon and exercising while playing Ring Fit Adventure. Such detailing stayed with the fans of the device.
Also read: BioMutant Nintendo Switch review
Growing up with the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Nintendo 64, and GameCube, Larson has repeatedly shared her connection with the gaming device in multiple interviews, describing herself as a lifelong fan.
These Nintendo ads featuring Brie Larson, an Academy Award-winning actor, and as a Marvel superhero widened Nintendo Switch's appeal to Marvel Fans, casual gamers, and more, turning this campaign into a huge success for the company.