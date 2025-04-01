  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Nintendo Switch 2 Treehouse Live announced: Dates, timings, and more

Nintendo Switch 2 Treehouse Live announced: Dates, timings, and more

By Siddharth Patil
Modified Apr 01, 2025 17:59 GMT
Nintendo Switch 2 Treehouse
The upcoming week will be full of Nintendo Switch 2 reveals and announcements (Image via Nintendo)

Nintendo will be hosting a Nintendo Switch 2 Treehouse live event the day after the Direct showcase, which is centered around the next-gen hybrid console. The Treehouse livestream airs for two days, on April 3 and 4, 2025, at 7 pm PT. It will feature gameplay of titles arriving on the upcoming Nintendo Switch successor, offering gamers a glimpse into the console's capabilities.

Ad

As with past Treehouse events, Fans should be able to watch it live on Nintendo's official YouTube channel. With the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience event also taking place over the following weeks, Nintendo fans have much to look forward to. Here are the full details for the Treehouse and other relevant scheduled events.

Nintendo Switch 2 Treehouse date and timings explored

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

On April 3 and 4, 2025, fans can tune into the Nintendo Switch 2 Treehouse live stream at the following timings on both days and watch gameplay of Nintendo Switch 2 titles in development:

Nintendo Switch 2 Treehouse Live Day 1

  • Pacific Time (PT): April 3, 2025, at 7 am
  • Mountain Time (MT): April 3, 2025, at 8 am
  • Central Time (CT): April 3, 2025, at 9 am
  • Eastern Time (ET): April 3, 2025, at 10 am
  • Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): April 3, 2025, at 2 pm
  • Central European Time (CET): April 3, 2025, at 4 pm
  • Moscow Standard Time (MSK): April 3, 2025, at 5 pm
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): April 3, 2025, at 7.30 pm
  • China Standard Time (CST): April 3, 2025, at 10 pm
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): April 3, 2025, at 11 pm
  • Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): April 4, 2025, at 1 am
  • New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): April 4, 2025, at 3 am
Ad

Read more: Nintendo Switch 2 Experience hands-on demo event announced

Nintendo Switch 2 Treehouse Live Day 2:

  • Pacific Time (PT): April 4, 2025, at 7 am
  • Mountain Time (MT): April 4, 2025, at 8 am
  • Central Time (CT): April 4, 2025, at 9 am
  • Eastern Time (ET): April 4, 2025, at 10 am
  • Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): April 4, 2025, at 2 pm
  • Central European Time (CET): April 4, 2025, at 4 pm
  • Moscow Standard Time (MSK): April 4, 2025, at 5 pm
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): April 4, 2025, at 7.30 pm
  • China Standard Time (CST): April 4, 2025, at 10 pm
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): April 4, 2025, at 11 pm
  • Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): April 5, 2025, at 1 am
  • New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): April 5, 2025, at 3 am
Ad

The Nintendo Switch 2 Treehouse event will be preceded by the official Nintendo Switch 2 Direct set for April 2, 2025, which is expected to reveal more details about the upcoming console in detail and will air for 60 minutes.

Read more: Nintendo Switch 2 Direct April 2025: Timings, where to watch, and more

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी