Nintendo Switch 2 Treehouse Live announced: Dates, timings, and more

Nintendo will be hosting a Nintendo Switch 2 Treehouse live event the day after the Direct showcase, which is centered around the next-gen hybrid console. The Treehouse livestream airs for two days, on April 3 and 4, 2025, at 7 pm PT. It will feature gameplay of titles arriving on the upcoming Nintendo Switch successor, offering gamers a glimpse into the console's capabilities.

As with past Treehouse events, Fans should be able to watch it live on Nintendo's official YouTube channel. With the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience event also taking place over the following weeks, Nintendo fans have much to look forward to. Here are the full details for the Treehouse and other relevant scheduled events.

Nintendo Switch 2 Treehouse date and timings explored

On April 3 and 4, 2025, fans can tune into the Nintendo Switch 2 Treehouse live stream at the following timings on both days and watch gameplay of Nintendo Switch 2 titles in development:

Nintendo Switch 2 Treehouse Live Day 1

Pacific Time (PT): April 3, 2025, at 7 am

April 3, 2025, at 7 am Mountain Time (MT): April 3, 2025, at 8 am

April 3, 2025, at 8 am Central Time (CT): April 3, 2025, at 9 am

April 3, 2025, at 9 am Eastern Time (ET): April 3, 2025, at 10 am

April 3, 2025, at 10 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): April 3, 2025, at 2 pm

April 3, 2025, at 2 pm Central European Time (CET): April 3, 2025, at 4 pm

April 3, 2025, at 4 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): April 3, 2025, at 5 pm

April 3, 2025, at 5 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): April 3, 2025, at 7.30 pm

April 3, 2025, at 7.30 pm China Standard Time (CST): April 3, 2025, at 10 pm

April 3, 2025, at 10 pm Japan Standard Time (JST): April 3, 2025, at 11 pm

April 3, 2025, at 11 pm Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): April 4, 2025, at 1 am

April 4, 2025, at 1 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): April 4, 2025, at 3 am

Nintendo Switch 2 Treehouse Live Day 2:

Pacific Time (PT): April 4, 2025, at 7 am

April 4, 2025, at 7 am Mountain Time (MT): April 4, 2025, at 8 am

April 4, 2025, at 8 am Central Time (CT): April 4, 2025, at 9 am

April 4, 2025, at 9 am Eastern Time (ET): April 4, 2025, at 10 am

April 4, 2025, at 10 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): April 4, 2025, at 2 pm

April 4, 2025, at 2 pm Central European Time (CET): April 4, 2025, at 4 pm

April 4, 2025, at 4 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): April 4, 2025, at 5 pm

April 4, 2025, at 5 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): April 4, 2025, at 7.30 pm

April 4, 2025, at 7.30 pm China Standard Time (CST): April 4, 2025, at 10 pm

April 4, 2025, at 10 pm Japan Standard Time (JST): April 4, 2025, at 11 pm

April 4, 2025, at 11 pm Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): April 5, 2025, at 1 am

April 5, 2025, at 1 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): April 5, 2025, at 3 am

The Nintendo Switch 2 Treehouse event will be preceded by the official Nintendo Switch 2 Direct set for April 2, 2025, which is expected to reveal more details about the upcoming console in detail and will air for 60 minutes.

