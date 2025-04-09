Save $400 on Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 RTX 4060 gaming laptop

Best Buy has announced a great discount on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop. Designed for power users, this laptop, which weighs 3.3 pounds and has an RTX 4060 graphics card, is a great choice for gamers who want great performance in a lightweight laptop.

Originally priced at $1599.99, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop with RTX 4060 is available on Best Buy at $1199.99. This article will discuss whether it is worth investing in this gaming laptop.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: Specifications and Features

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop with RTX 4060 excels at multitasking. Designed for power users, the laptop's CPU has high gaming performance.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 has a great deal on Best Buy (Image via Asus)

Check out the table below to learn about all the specifications and features of the laptop:

Specifications Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 ( GA403UV-G14.R94060) Display 14", 3K OLED, 120 Hz, 2880 x 1800 screen resolution Processor AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS GPU NVIDIA GForce RTX 4060 RAM 16 GB LPDDR5X ROM 1TB M.2 NVMe PCle 4.0 SSD Battery 76Wh

Performance

The Ryzen 9 8945HS is among the best processors of the Ryzen 9 8000 Series. Built for both single and multi-threaded tasks, this processor showcases a great clock speed averaging at 4.0 GHz (can be boosted up to 5.2 GHz). These features make it a great processor for both gamers and working professionals.

The NVIDIA GForce RTX 4060 GPU is optimized for 1080p, making it a perfect laptop to run modern titles at a higher setting. The strong ray tracing performance of the graphics card also allows smoother gameplay in demanding titles.

Display and build

What Asus ROG Zaphyrus G14 lacks in screen size (14-inch display) is compensated by its incredible OLED panel with 3K resolution. This display provides high picture quality, making it an efficient gaming laptop.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop can help you run some of the best modern games (Image via Asus)

The 120Hz refresh rate enhances the players' viewing experience, while the tri-fan technology helps it improve the airflow, providing 0 dB ambient cooling technology for the GPU and motherboard. Furthermore, the dust filters also prevent particle accumulation, helping the CPU and GPU run more efficiently.

The device has a Quad-Speaker Setup that includes improved woofers that deliver 252% louder volume and bass frequencies as low as 100 Hz for better sound quality. The Dolby Atmos Support enhances spatial audio for a better gaming experience. The 3D Mic Array helps users during video chats or streaming.

Battery life

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 device has a Lithium-ion 76WHrs battery. According to the Best Buy website, the device provides up to 9 to 10 hours of runtime when the battery saving mode is on, and the screen brightness is around 50-60%.

However, for gamers, the battery life expectancy gets reduced slightly, with 1.5 to 2 hours for less demanding games and up to an hour for intensive titles.

Is it worth purchasing the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 during the sale?

If you are a video editor, content creator/streamer, or a software developer, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 RTX 4060 laptop will be a great fit for your needs. This makes the deal ideal for you.

This device can also be a great fit for gamers, provided they have installed an SSD to increase storage space. However, it is not built for long gaming hours until you are playing games while charging the device.

