Best F1 25 graphics settings for RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 Super

F1 25 is set to release globally on May 30, 2025, on different platforms like Windows, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Nevertheless, you can download the early access version today, May 27. The latest title marks the 18th installment in the high-octane simulation series. This year's game features legendary racers from the previous generation, improved mechanics, and the introduction of Path Tracing for the first time.

Ad

That said, you might be wondering if the game is very demanding. Luckily, judging by F1 25's system requirements, we can conclude that it is not demanding at all. With the suggested GPU being the RTX 2070, players who own the RTX 4080 or the RTX 4080 Super should have absolutely no issues running the game at high resolutions.

Moreover, EA has also released an F1 25 PC specs sheet, featuring the components required for different settings. This sheet shows that the RTX 4080 Super can run the game with Path Tracing. However, in order to get the best performance, it is recommended to make a few changes to the settings.

Ad

Trending

In this article, we'll look into the best graphics settings for F1 25 on the RTX 4080 or the RTX 4080 Super GPUs.

Note: These settings are for a PC featuring at least the recommended system requirements of the game, particularly an RTX 4080 GPU.

Best F1 25 settings for RTX 4080

The RTX 4080 easily handles F1 25 at 4K (Image via Electronic Arts)

The game looks absolutely stunning on the RTX 4080 GPU. It easily runs at 4K resolution with the Ultra High graphics preset. This graphics setting produces high-quality textures, character animations, and reflections. Ray Tracing further enhances how light, shadows, and reflections work, making the gameplay significantly more realistic.

Ad

If you don't own a 4K gaming monitor, we recommend you bring the resolution down to 1440p, which also looks amazing at the Ultra High graphics preset. The provided settings should get you upwards of 60 FPS on average.

These are the best settings for the RTX 4080:

Gamma Adjustment: 100

100 Motion Blur Strength: 20

20 Steering Animation: On

On Video Mode: Default

Default Peak Nit Adjustment: 1000 (Greyed Out)

1000 (Greyed Out) HDR: Only turn on if you have an HDR monitor

Advanced Setup (Graphics)

Ad

Detail Preset: Ultra High

Ultra High Path Tracing: Off

Off Ray Reconstruction: Off

Off Ray Traced Shadows: On

On Ray Traced Reflections: On

On Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: On

On Ray Traced Transparent Reflections: On

On Ray Traced DDGI: On

On Lighting Quality: Ultra High

Ultra High Post Process: High

High Shadows: Ultra High

Ultra High Particles: High

High Crowd: Ultra High

Ultra High Mirrors: Ultra High

Ultra High Car and Helmet Reflections: Ultra High

Ultra High Weather Effects: Ultra High

Ultra High Ground Cover: Ultra High

Ultra High Trees: Ultra High

Ultra High Skidmarks: High

High Skidmarks Blending: On

On Ambient Occlusion: AMD FidelityFX CACAO

AMD FidelityFX CACAO Screen Space Reflections: High

High Texture Streaming: High

High Variable Rate Shading: Off

Off High Quality Hair: On

On NVIDIA Reflex: Off

Best F1 25 settings for RTX 4080 Super

F1 25 looks incredibly stunning on the powerful RTX 4080 Super (Image via Electronic Arts)

While the RTX 4080 Super is more than capable of running F1 25 at higher resolutions, we've opted for 1080p in order to use Path Tracing. Both Path Tracing and Ray Tracing are extremely demanding on the GPU and would greatly affect performance, due to which we'll be sticking to 1080p.

Ad

We've used the Ultra Max graphics preset here, which is the highest in the game. This produces some of the best visuals ever, featuring high-res textures, shadows, and character animations. These settings should get you an average of 60 FPS.

Also, if you turn off Path Tracing and use Ray Tracing alone, you can up the resolution to 1440p. You can still use the Ultra Max settings and easily get over 60 FPS.

Ad

These are the best settings for the RTX 4080 Super:

Gamma Adjustment: 100

100 Motion Blur Strength: 20

20 Steering Animation: On

On Video Mode: Default

Default Peak Nit Adjustment: 1000 (Greyed Out)

1000 (Greyed Out) HDR: Only turn on if you have an HDR monitor

Advanced Setup (Graphics)

Detail Preset: Ultra Max

Ultra Max Path Tracing: On

On Ray Reconstruction: Auto

Auto Ray Traced Shadows: On

On Ray Traced Reflections: On

On Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: On

On Ray Traced Transparent Reflections: On

On Ray Traced DDGI: On

On Lighting Quality: Ultra High

Ultra High Post Process: High

High Shadows: Ultra High

Ultra High Particles: High

High Crowd: Ultra High

Ultra High Mirrors: Ultra High

Ultra High Car and Helmet Reflections: Ultra High

Ultra High Weather Effects: Ultra High

Ultra High Ground Cover: Ultra High

Ultra High Trees: Ultra High

Ultra High Skidmarks: High

High Skidmarks Blending: On

On Ambient Occlusion: AMD FidelityFX CACAO

AMD FidelityFX CACAO Screen Space Reflections: Ultra High

Ultra High Texture Streaming: Ultra High

Ultra High Variable Rate Shading: On

On High Quality Hair: On

On NVIDIA Reflex: Off

Ad

Also read: Will there be a multiplayer and co-op mode in Elden Ring Nightreign?

This concludes the article on the best F1 25 settings for the RTX 4080 and the RTX 4080 Super. With the provided settings, you should be able to see over 60 FPS on average, even with the highest graphics settings. Additional settings like Ray Tracing and Path Tracing significantly improve the visual quality, making the gameplay look a lot more realistic and natural.

Ad

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More