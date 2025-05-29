Best F1 25 Silverstone Circuit Setup for the British GP

By Sayendra Basu
Modified May 29, 2025 20:10 GMT
F1 25 Setup for the British GP
Here's the best setup for the F1 25 Silverstone Circuit (Image via EA Sports)

The F1 25 British GP at the Silverstone Circuit is one of the most iconic races of the season, offering fans a fast-flowing layout and a rich heritage that makes it the home of British motorsport. This high-speed track is located in Towcester, and with its iconic Abbey and Stowe Corner, it is a handful. Naturally, players are looking for the best setup to conquer the arena.

Here's the best setting for your next race at the British GP.

Best recommended F1 25 setup for the British GP

Due to this unique blend of challenges and the fast-flowing layout, players need a well-balanced car setup. Most teams usually opt for a strategic layout where priority lies in meeting the brutal aero demands, owing to the sharp sections like the Maggotts-Becketts (turns 10-13) and the Stowe Croner at turn 15.

The British GP in F1 25 is created true to its real-life counterpart, owing to the detailed LIDAR-enhanced recreation of the track and visual improvements introduced this year. So, it comes as no surprise that your car will demand a precise setup with strong lateral loads, medium-high downforce, and extreme tire management, especially at turns 10-13 and 15.

From the beginning to the intense turn 15 hairpin and straight to the finish line, this historic track constantly demands precision and aggression. So it is no surprise that your car will need proper balance and aggressive pace. A balanced setup ensures you can extract the maximum performance from the car and reach the chequered flag with an easy pole position.

Here’s the optimized car setup for the British GP:

Aerodynamics

  • Front Wing Aero: 19
  • Rear Wing Aero: 17

Transmission

  • Differential Adjustment On Throttle: 100%
  • Differential Adjustment Off Throttle: 25%

Suspension Geometry

  • Front Camber: -3.50
  • Rear Camber: -2
  • Front Toe-Out: 0
  • Rear Toe-In: 0.1

Suspension

  • Front Suspension: 41
  • Rear Suspension: 11
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar: 13
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 21
  • Front Ride Height: 21
  • Rear Ride Height: 45

Brakes

  • Brake Pressure: 100%
  • Front Brake Bias: 52%

Tyres

  • Front Right Tyre Pressure: 29.5 psi
  • Front Left Tyre Pressure: 29.5 psi
  • Rear Right Tyre Pressure: 26.5 psi
  • Rear Left Tyre Pressure: 26.5 psi
This setup provides the right balance between top speed and cornering grip, which is crucial for Silverstone's Wellington Straight and demanding turns like Abbey. Precision downforce and high traction from the differential and tyre pressures ensure stability and aero efficiency, especially through corners like Copse, which requires a perfect blend of downforce and drag.

