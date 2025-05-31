Best F1 25 Marina Bay Street Circuit Setup for the Singapore GP

The F1 25 Singapore GP at the Marina Bay Street Circuit is one of the most-awaited races of the season, and rightfully so. The original night race is located in Marina Bay, and with its iconic Anderson Bridge and the famous turn 10, it is a track worth dominating. Naturally, players are seeking the optimal setup to conquer this popular arena.

Here's the best setting for your next race at the Singapore GP.

The Marina Bay Street Circuit offers players a blend of tight walls and high-speed corners, so players need a fine-tuned car setup. Most teams usually opt for a strategic layout where priority lies in maximum downforce and energy recovery, owing to the fast-paced areas such as the Anderson Bridge.

The Singapore GP in F1 25 is recreated faithfully, owing to the detailed LIDAR-powered reconstruction and a host of visual improvements introduced this year. Naturally, the car will require a seamless setup that maximises power and balance while allowing for late braking and aggressive corner entry in this iconic circuit.

From the beginning to the Anderson Bridge and turn 13 hairpin to the finish line, this unique track demands precision and control in every corner. So it is no surprise that your car will need maximised power and torque control. A balanced setup ensures you can extract the maximum performance from the machinery and secure an easy pole position.

Here’s the optimized car setup for the Singapore GP:

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 50

50 Rear Wing Aero: 47

Transmission

Differential Adjustment On Throttle: 100%

100% Differential Adjustment Off Throttle: 15%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -3.5

-3.5 Rear Camber: -2

-2 Front Toe-Out: 0

0 Rear Toe-In: 0.1

Suspension

Front Suspension: 41

41 Rear Suspension: 1

1 Front Anti-Roll Bar: 16

16 Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 21

21 Front Ride Height: 20

20 Rear Ride Height: 50

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

100% Front Brake Bias: 53%

Tyres

Front Right Tyre Pressure: 22.5 psi

22.5 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure: 22.5 psi

22.5 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure: 20.5 psi

20.5 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure: 20.5 psi

This setup provides the right balance to gain maximum speeds and cornering grip, which is crucial for Marina Bay’s physically demanding circuit. Precision throttling and maximum downforce paired with optimal tyre pressures ensure stability and balance on every exit. This improves responsiveness without sacrificing rear-end control over curbs and sharp turns like the turn 13 hairpin.

