Best F1 25 Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Setup for the Mexican GP

The F1 25 Mexican GP at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is one of the most modern tracks on the calendar, and for all the right reasons. This high-altitude track is located in Ciudad Deportiva and is the circuit with the highest altitude on the calendar. Naturally, players are seeking the optimal setup to conquer this track that comes with its own set of challenges.

Here's the best setting for your next race at the Mexican GP.

Best recommended F1 25 setup for the Mexican GP

Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez offers a modern F1 track setup that is comprised of staggering turns and long straights, so players need a dominating car setup. Additionally, the altitude of the circuit also has an effect on the car's performance.

Most teams usually opt for a low-drag layout where priority lies in cooling and engine setup at high speeds, owing to the reduced air density that has a direct effect on the aerodynamic and power unit performance.

The high-altitude Mexican GP in F1 25 is recreated with the detailed LIDAR-powered track creation this year. To combat this demanding circuit, the car will require a balanced setup that allows the car to combat the natural elements and preserve tires while ensuring high-speed and low-speed cornering.

From the beginning to the second sector and straight to the speed trap, this track demands precision and speed on corners. So it is no surprise that your car will need maximised power and efficiency. A modified setup ensures you can extract the optimal performance from the car and secure an easy pole position.

Here’s the optimized car setup for the Mexican GP:

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 35

35 Rear Wing Aero: 42

Transmission

Differential Adjustment On Throttle: 100%

100% Differential Adjustment Off Throttle: 20%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -3.5

-3.5 Rear Camber: -2

-2 Front Toe-Out: 0

0 Rear Toe-In: 0.1

Suspension

Front Suspension: 41

41 Rear Suspension: 2

2 Front Anti-Roll Bar: 4

4 Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 21

21 Front Ride Height: 21

21 Rear Ride Height: 52

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

100% Front Brake Bias: 55%

Tyres

Front Right Tyre Pressure: 24.1 psi

24.1 psi Front Left Tyre Pressure: 24.1 psi

24.1 psi Rear Right Tyre Pressure: 22 psi

22 psi Rear Left Tyre Pressure: 22 psi

This F1 25 setup for the Mexican GP provides the right balance to gain maximum speeds and cornering grip, which is crucial for Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez’s speed trap and challenging turns, especially in sector 3 between turns 12-16.

The low-drag tuning paired with optimal tire pressures ensures stability and balance on every exit. This improves responsiveness without sacrificing rear-end control over curbs and sharp turns while ensuring that the reduced air density and elevation do not affect the performance.

