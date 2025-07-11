My Minecraft world feels alive thanks to this one add-on

Minecraft has always looked and felt beautiful to me. Even though it had basic graphics and pixelated textures, there was something about the never-ending world with stunning terrain that drew me to the sandbox. However, as I delved deep into the world of modding, resource packs, and third-party textures, I fell in love with the game even more.

In Bedrock Edition, I was already excited about the Actions & Stuff add-on, developed by Oreville Studios. When it finally arrived in December 2024, I quickly got the pack and tested it out. It is safe to say that my world feels a lot more alive and interesting because of this brilliant add-on. Here's how the Actions & Stuff add-on completely transforms Minecraft.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

How Actions & Stuff make my Minecraft Bedrock world look and feel stunning

Actions & Stuff is one of the most comprehensive paid add-ons available on the Marketplace. In essence, it is an extensive resource pack that modifies the textures of every item in the game. In all three dimensions, it modifies the textures of every single block, mob, and even the sky. It even brings its very own graphical enhancements to make the game feel much livelier.

Spiders have unique animation, showing them climbing walls vertically (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The add-on also brings brand new animations for every single mob and player character, aside from its drastic texture change. Even in 2025, vanilla Minecraft appears incredibly simplistic, particularly when you see robotically moving in-game entities. However, this add-on gives all of the player characters and mobs a lot smoother, more realistic animation.

I was particularly surprised at how smoothly my character moved, ran, and sprinted. Even the sprinting and jumping animation was extremely satisfying to watch.

There are distinct animations for jumping, mining, shoveling, diving, eating, attacking, and dying for both in-game characters and enemies. They appear genuine since the majority of them have eyes and make slight idle motions. The creatures had vanilla animations for a long time, but these animations are significantly smoother.

Actions & Stuff changes every block texture (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Finally, every item in the game has its texture altered by the add-on, giving it a much more detailed appearance. In order to make them appear thicker and more authentic when held by gamers, some even have revised 3D models.

All these features from Actions & Stuff make my builds, my pets, and my entire Minecraft world look stunning. Even though it is a paid add-on, I feel like it is worth every penny if you mainly play on Bedrock Edition and are committed to the game.

