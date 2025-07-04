Minecraft Bedrock Actions & Stuff gets big 1.5 update, featuring Chase the Skies support, new facial expressions, and more

Minecraft Bedrock's popular add-on, Actions & Stuff, recently received its 1.5 update. This is one of the biggest content updates the add-on has ever received since it was released in 2024. From player animations to full support for the latest Chase the Skies game drop, the 1.5 update brings a plethora of new features.

Ad

The 1.5 update was first announced back on June 23, 2025. Oreville Studios, the add-on's developers, released a small clip of how wolves will have new animations in the upcoming update. However, the final official release version, which was released on July 4, 2025, came with lots more. Here are some of the major new features that arrived with the Minecraft Bedrock Actions & Stuff 1.5 update.

Major features of Minecraft Actions & Stuff 1.5 update

Ad

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Ad

One of the major new features introduced in the Minecraft Actions & Stuff 1.5 update is happy ghasts, ghastlings, and different harnesses. Since the Chase the Skies game drop was released recently, Actions & Stuff developers was quick to work their magic on the update's new features. In the 1.5 add-on update, the developers added brand new animations and textures to both happy ghast and ghastling, making them even merrier and adorable.

Different colored harnesses have even more detail to them. For example, a yellow harness on a happy ghast has a bee-related texture, while a red harness places a cute red bowtie on the creature. If a happy ghast is tied to a boat by a lead, the add-on turns the happy ghast into a hot-air balloon.

Ad

Happy ghast with different harnesses in Actions & Stuff (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Actions & Stuff 1.5 update also added various facial expressions for player skins. Most players' skin in Bedrock Edition will have blinking, moving pupils, and eyebrow animations. These animations will also be properly visible in third-person view.

Ad

Along with facial expressions, several diving animations have also arrived. Regular dive, cannonballs, and belly flop diving animations can be controlled based on when players press the crouch button while falling into the water.

As mentioned above, wolves are also getting new animations like sleeping, play posture, and more. In addition, cats are also getting special animations. Actions & Stuff sneaked a hilarious meme where if players name-tag a cat "Oiia Oiia", the cat will loaf and start spinning.

Ad

New player, wolf, and cat animations have been added (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Even though Actions & Stuff is mainly a texture and animation add-on, it has also added a total of 60 custom double slab block textures. These textures can be tested by placing two slabs on top of each other. This can be a great addition since it offers Minecraft builders new block variants of custom structures.

Ad

Apart from these major updates, there are many smaller details to the Actions & Stuff 1.5 update, like Wither boss mob animation updates, 3D mushroom and dripstone blocks, boat wakes animation, unique and rare custom mob variants, and much more.

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

4 major features announced for the Minecraft copper update

Everything you need to know about the new Minecraft copper update

Minecraft Bedrock releases quick hotfix 1.21.93 update, featuring Lava Chicken music disc

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!