4 major features announced for the Minecraft copper update

On 1 July 2025, Mojang announced various new features for Minecraft's fall game drop. Since most of these features are related to copper, the game drop can be called a copper update. These features arrived as experiments in Bedrock Edition beta and preview versions, and will soon arrive in Java Edition snapshots as well.

As of now, here are some major new features announced by Mojang for Minecraft's copper update or fall game drop.

Note: As Mojang further develops the game drop, they can announce even more major features. This is a disclaimer that these might not be the only main features in the update.

List of 4 features announced for the Minecraft copper update

1) Copper Golem

Copper Golem is a new mob that helps players sort items (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The primary new feature in Minecraft's fall game drop is the Copper Golem. In 2021, this mob was first introduced as a mob vote candidate, but it was defeated by Allay. The creature will now be a permanent addition to the sandbox title.

A carved pumpkin and a copper block can be used to construct a copper golem. After it is constructed, it will continuously search its copper chest for any objects and then put them in either a regular chest that has the same item in it or an empty chest.

By automating the procedure, Copper Golem will eliminate a player's concerns about sorting items in Minecraft.

2) Copper Chest

Copper chest is a unique storage block that copper golems interact with (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Copper Chest is a brand new storage block coming with the game drop that can either be crafted on a crafting table or spawned with a copper golem. Its main specialty is that a copper golem can automatically interact with it and take out items from it.

The copper chest is primarily created when a copper golem is spawned using a copper block and a carved pumpkin. In addition, eight copper ingots and one chest on a crafting table can also be used to create separate copper chests.

The copper chest can only be utilized as a regular chest that only players can open if there isn't a copper golem nearby.

3) Copper Tools

Copper tools and weapons can also be crafted using copper ingots (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mojang chose to include copper tools and weapons in addition to the copper golem and chest. Now, players can use copper to manufacture shovels, pickaxes, swords, and other tools. In terms of durability and strength, these sets of tools and weapons fall between stone and iron.

New players will be able to create tools stronger than stone considerably earlier because copper is slightly common than iron, especially if they can't locate iron.

Bringing tools and weapons made with copper is Mojang's answer to making copper a lot more useful than it was a few years ago.

4) Copper Armor

Copper armor can be crafted with copper ingots in the fall game drop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Another new feature that will be included with the fall game drop for Minecraft is the copper armor set. Given that copper is more widely available than iron, Mojang also made the decision to provide a more approachable armor set for novice players with copper tools and weapons.

This armor set will have less durability and attack resistance than iron, but it will be stronger than leather armor.

