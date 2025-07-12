Minecraft Critters n' Crawlers mod guide

Minecraft has numerous types of mobs that you can interact with. Some are passive, while the others are hostile. Some are taken from real life, while others are completely fictional. Despite the sheer number of mobs, the game's community continues to add more creatures to Java Edition through mods. One of these mods is called Critters n' Crawlers.

Here is everything to know about this fascinating Minecraft mod.

Features and download guide for the Critters n' Crawlers mod for Minecraft

What does the Critters n Crawlers mod offer?

Critters n' Crawlers is a cute yet horrific mod, as it adds a wide range of ambient animals, spooky creatures, and immersive environmental lifeforms. Each mob in the mod has distinct behaviors and biome-specific spawns to improve atmosphere and exploration.

Forests, swamps, and caverns are made more charming and realistic by the presence of innocuous animals like mice, geese, beavers, mule deers, and so on. On the darker side, the mod introduces eerie fictional beings, such as howler, sasquatch, skinwalker, and even real-life creatures like rattlesnake, cougar, coyote, giant boar, etc.

Hence, this mod is ideal for players looking for a wilder survival atmosphere in the overworld and underground, with both passive and hostile mobs.

In addition to adding mobs, the mod also modifies the surrounding environment. Subtle particle effects, eerie subterranean sounds, and luminous insects in the dark enhance the mood of each biome. Certain animals drop special resources or behave strangely while interacting with blocks, which opens up possibilities for new crafting recipes.

How to download and install the Critters n' Crawlers mod for Minecraft

Critters n Crawlers can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge/Fae_stricken_fool)

Here is a short guide for downloading and installing the Critters n' Crawlers mod for Minecraft:

Download and install the Forge for the game version 1.20.1. Head to CurseForge and search for the Critters n' Crawlers mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Forge 1.20.1 as of now. Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the game's launcher and find the Forge 1.20.1 modded game version. Open the game, enter a new world, and start exploring various new creatures and ambient features added by the mod.

