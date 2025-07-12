Minecraft player showcases beautiful Torii gate-inspired docking stations for happy ghasts

Minecraft recently got its summer game drop a few weeks ago, and it added the happy ghast mob. For those unaware, Mojang added new ghast variants, including the dried ghast, the ghastling, and the happy ghast. What makes it so special is that players can ride this mob and fly around the blocky world very early on in the game — no need to visit the End and struggle for the elytra.

To make things even better, redditor dancsa222 shared a post on r/Minecraftbuilds, featuring different colors of Torii gates designed to function as a ghast docking station. The medieval Japanese architecture and the utility to keep the flying mob in its place seems to work perfectly.

Players who want to build their own version of these structures can do so by visiting OP’s YouTube channel, since they didn't include any tutorial with the pictures. Their video features a step-by-step guide to building the docking station.

A great aspect of this structure is that players can make it in both creative and survival/hardcore mode, since the happy ghast allows building from a height. While the different blocks were used to add texture to the structure, one can use any base material, such as wood or stone, if they want to make things easier.

All the extra items that are rare to find are just used for decoration. Note that pistons and levers are needed, as they keep the happy ghast in its place. The use of trapdoors also makes mounting and dismounting the flying mob easier.

Happy ghast in Minecraft is a game-changer

The happy ghast is a great new addition to the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

The addition of a new mob in the blocky world is always exciting. However, the happy ghast was special, as it also introduced a much-needed flying mechanic. It makes exploration fun, considering how massive Minecraft's world is. It also makes exploring the nether interesting, as the dried ghast (or its crafting ingredients) can only be found in the fiery dimension.

The upcoming game drop will make copper more usable, with copper tools, weapons, and an armor set. Mojang will also add a copper golem mob that will help in sorting items in the copper chest.

