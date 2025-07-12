The history of Steve in Minecraft

By Akshat Kabra
Modified Jul 12, 2025 09:07 GMT
Steve is the most iconic character and skin in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
Steve is the most iconic character and skin in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Steve is the default skin of Minecraft. It was the only skin players could use when the game was in development and even when it was first released in 2011. While Mojang added loads of other default skins like Alex, Ari, Zuri, Kai, Efe, etc., Steve still remains one of the most popular and recognizable characters in gaming history.

Ad

Here is a full history of Steve in Minecraft, where the character came from, how it was added to the game, and more.

sk promotional banner

Origin of Minecraft's Steve character skin

Steve was originally in Notch's game prior to Minecraft

Steve came from Notch&#039;s old game called Zombie Town (Image via Minecraft Wiki || Mojang Studios || Omniarchive/Dejvoss/Notch)
Steve came from Notch's old game called Zombie Town (Image via Minecraft Wiki || Mojang Studios || Omniarchive/Dejvoss/Notch)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

It is well-known that Minecraft was founded and mostly coded by Marcus 'Notch' Persson. He was the founder of the game and the company, Mojang. However, the popular sandbox was not Notch's first rodeo on game development. He worked on games long before Minecraft.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

One of his older games was called Zombie Town. It was an unreleased title from Notch that he was developing in February 2009, right before he decided to create Minecraft. In this unreleased game, the main characters were brown skinned people with dark hair, a light blue shirt, and dark blue pants.

When Notch began to develop Minecraft, he felt that characters from Zombie Town could fit well in his new sandbox game, since they were made up of blocky 3D models and pixelated textures.

Ad

Steve gradually transformed into the player's first default character

Steve mostly remained the same after being added (Image via Minecraft Wiki || Mojang Studios)
Steve mostly remained the same after being added (Image via Minecraft Wiki || Mojang Studios)

After Notch realized the player character from Zombie Town could be added to Minecraft, he first added these characters as mobs. In older versions of the game, players were able to press the G button to spawn the mob as Steve, and it would wave its arms and legs hilariously as it walked.

Ad

Later on, it was decided that this character would become the first default player character skin. Over the course of a few years, Steve went through several, but extremely small, texture and design changes. It remains one of the most unchanged in-game characters in almost any game. The only major difference is that his clothes and face have more depth because of pixel shades and his folded shirt sleeves.

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

About the author
Akshat Kabra

Akshat Kabra

Twitter icon

Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.

Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.

Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message.

Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Akshat Kabra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications