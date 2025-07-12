The history of Steve in Minecraft

Steve is the default skin of Minecraft. It was the only skin players could use when the game was in development and even when it was first released in 2011. While Mojang added loads of other default skins like Alex, Ari, Zuri, Kai, Efe, etc., Steve still remains one of the most popular and recognizable characters in gaming history.

Here is a full history of Steve in Minecraft, where the character came from, how it was added to the game, and more.

Origin of Minecraft's Steve character skin

Steve was originally in Notch's game prior to Minecraft

Steve came from Notch's old game called Zombie Town (Image via Minecraft Wiki || Mojang Studios || Omniarchive/Dejvoss/Notch)

It is well-known that Minecraft was founded and mostly coded by Marcus 'Notch' Persson. He was the founder of the game and the company, Mojang. However, the popular sandbox was not Notch's first rodeo on game development. He worked on games long before Minecraft.

One of his older games was called Zombie Town. It was an unreleased title from Notch that he was developing in February 2009, right before he decided to create Minecraft. In this unreleased game, the main characters were brown skinned people with dark hair, a light blue shirt, and dark blue pants.

When Notch began to develop Minecraft, he felt that characters from Zombie Town could fit well in his new sandbox game, since they were made up of blocky 3D models and pixelated textures.

Steve gradually transformed into the player's first default character

Steve mostly remained the same after being added (Image via Minecraft Wiki || Mojang Studios)

After Notch realized the player character from Zombie Town could be added to Minecraft, he first added these characters as mobs. In older versions of the game, players were able to press the G button to spawn the mob as Steve, and it would wave its arms and legs hilariously as it walked.

Later on, it was decided that this character would become the first default player character skin. Over the course of a few years, Steve went through several, but extremely small, texture and design changes. It remains one of the most unchanged in-game characters in almost any game. The only major difference is that his clothes and face have more depth because of pixel shades and his folded shirt sleeves.

