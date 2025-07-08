"why is there a nepo baby doubling down over there?": Minecraft creator Notch calls out Pirate Software for his opinion on Stop Killing Games

Minecraft players might be aware of the Stop Killing Games initiative that has been making rounds on the internet. Many online creators have come together in support of the initiative, which aims to prevent the planned obsolescence of videogames after a few years by shutting down servers and other functionality. Interestingly, Minecraft's creator Markus "Notch" Persson, has given his take on the whole thing, and it's quite a sharp one.

Ad

Here's what Notch said on X:

"Hey guys, just got back to Gaming after a brief break...wait, why is there a nepo baby doubling down over there?"

For those who are unaware, Persson is referring to Jason Hall, a game developer who runs streams using the alias Pirate Software. Hall had spoken against the Stop Killing Games initiative, which reportedly led to a reduced traction toward the movement. When Hall was called out for it, he again stood his ground, which is what Persson refers to as "doubling down.”

Ad

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Minecraft creator Notch speaks about Stop Killing Games

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a retweet by @DanielTSumpton which mentioned that Persson was talking about Pirate Software about his stance on the Stop Killing Games, Notch replied by confirming he was indeed referring to Jason Hall.

Expand Tweet

Ad

He also mentioned the phrase that has become the unofficial slogan of people who are pushing for the complete ownership of a game after purchase. Notch explained that since paying for a game is not considered a purchase as game companies can shut it down, pirating games shouldn't be considered theft.

As the creator of the highest selling video game of all time, Persson’s take on this movement is huge. It also shows how big Stop Killing Games has gotten. The initiative has amassed more than a million signatures in the European Citizen’s Initiative so that EU lawmakers take a look at this issue and pass a law to preserve games and prevent companies from shutting them down.

Ad

For a game like Minecraft, which regularly gets new updates, the chances of a complete shutdown aren't high. However, many single-player games rely on functional servers to run.

When the playerbase becomes scant, developers decide to shut down the servers to reduce cost of operations. In some cases, this can lead to the game becoming obsolete.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!