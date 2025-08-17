Minecraft x Ice Cube collab: Everything we know so far

Mojang Studios recently teased a Minecraft x Ice Cube collaboration. The iconic singer and rapper made his debut in the partnership through a video posted on the official social media handles of Minecraft. Ever since, the developers have continued to offer an array of posts and content related to this unexpected collab. Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft x Ice Cube collab.Mojang Studios reveals new Minecraft x Ice Cube collabMojang Studios recently revealed a new Minecraft x Ice Cube collab, introducing the iconic rapper and singer as a Minecraft partner. In the creatives, the award-winning singer assumes the role of a claims officer, processing the requests of players who have died and lost their in-game loot.The video and other social media posts are accompanied by a #CubeClaim, encouraging players to tag Ice Cube and post videos of their in-game accidents using this hashtag. This was followed by thousands of gamers jumping on the trend bandwagon, tagging the rapper and posting clips of their mishaps. The official account responded to many of them, denying all the claims.The unique collaboration with Ice Cube and the social media campaigns were created to promote the Claims Adjuster add-on, a free Bedrock pack being given away by Minecraft. The unique pack allows players to respawn and interact with an NPC, which eventually leads to a boss fight. Defeating the boss will return all the lost loot, making it a great way to claim items lost upon death.Mojang Studios often collaborates with iconic brands and celebrities, so it comes as no surprise that the famous rapper and musician joins the fray. Ice Cube is known for his extensive collaborations with the gaming industry, with his music being featured on popular titles such as the Grand Theft Auto series, Twisted Metal, and Need for Speed games. The Minecraft x Ice Cube collaboration brings two worlds together, offering gamers a fun and interactive way to immerse themselves in the launch of the Claims Adjuster add-on. The social media channels of the game have been actively responding to posts with the hashtag, making the partnership even more exciting for gamers.Also read: How to make copper decorations in MinecraftCheck out our other Minecraft articles:How to get and use the Reese's Sodium Options modCool ways to use shelves in MinecraftHow to get boss mob spawn eggs in MinecraftHow to sort items using a copper golem in Minecraft4 best mods to bring mobs to lifeAll fishing enchantments explained