Minecraft getsockopt error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Minecraft gets a lot of errors and bugs, and while most of them can be easily fixed often by simply restarting the game or the computer; sometimes, even understanding what the error is can be difficult. One such error is the connection timeout error that gives a message "Failed to connect" and "Connection timed out: getsockopt." It can be quite confusing to understand what these messages even mean.

So in this article, we will explain what exactly is this issue, all the possible ways to fix it, and the reason why you might be experiencing them. Unlike other Minecraft errors, this might require a little bit of technical knowledge.

Note: The solutions provided herein are not guaranteed to work for everyone.

What is Minecraft getsockopt error?

The Minecraft getsockopt error is a connection error mostly about servers and LAN connection. The error pops up when you're trying to connect to a server to play a multiplayer game with your friends. It doesn't matter if mods installed are in the game or the server, this error can happen in any type of gameplay.

For the technical aspect, the getsockopt error refers to a function that retrieves a value from a socket option that exists on different protocols. Thankfully, you do not need to know the details of this function to fix the issue.

Reasons behind the error

The error has been posted on Mojang's bug website (Image via Mojang Studios)

The main reason behind the issue is the game's Java executable function. The issue most probably arises when the game puts forward a new Java executable prompt which gets blocked by the Firewall.

The Windows Defender Firewall (or any preventive mechanism of antivirus software) prevents such prompts to protect the computer from online threats. Sometimes, new versions of the game might cause this issue. Now let’s look at the various possible fixes of the game.

Possible fixes

To fix the getsockopt error in the game, here are the steps you need to try:

Step 1: Firstly, make sure you and your friends are using the same version of the game and on the same LAN connection for local gameplay.

Step 2: The next step is to open the settings and go to Firewall and Network Protection.

Step 3: Click on the "Allow an app through firewall" and make sure you have checked all the “Java Platform SE Binary” to be allowed in private connection. This will prevent the firewall from stopping Java prompts from being rejected.

Follow these steps and it will fix the issue. If the issue persists, change the connection, the Minecraft version, and even the server if you are hosting the game on it.

