Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.25 beta and preview patch notes

On August 19, 2025, Mojang released Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.25 beta and preview. As the development for the third game drop of 2025 is nearing its completion, there are mostly bug fixes in version 1.21.110.25.

Ad

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.25 has fixed multiple issues related to the copper golem, copper chest, and new shelf blocks. There were bugs causing the copper golem to glitch through blocks or get stuck on them. Mojang also reverted the previously added change to the placement of items on shelves, as it was not well received by the community.

To learn about all the changes and fixes, read the complete Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.25 patch notes below.

Ad

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.25 beta and preview: All you need to know

Copper golem and copper chest (Image via Mojang)

Ad

Features and Bug Fixes

API

Moved LootTableManager API from beta into 2.2.0

Biomes

Custom Biomes are now out of experimental

Added underwater_music parameter to minecraft:biome_music client biome component that enables the underwater music for the biome

Fix issue where a default surface builder was not chosen leading to bare surfaces in some biomes

Fixed a bug where setting the precipitation of a biome to 0 in biome.json files would not stop rain from occurring in the biome

Ad

Blocks

Fixed Paintings from breaking when loading into a world or teleporting (MCPE-181306)

The Copper Golem Statue no longer has z-fighting with certain block when they are placed on top of it (MCPE-225203)

Shelves now produce the same particles as their Stripped Log counterparts when they break

The Copper Chest icon is no longer missing its handle in the inventory (MCPE-225497)

Double Chests now visually open when a Copper Golem opens the second half

Copper Doors can now be opened by Villagers and Copper Golems

Ad

Iron Bars, Copper Bars

Fixed Iron and Copper Bars connection pattern (MCPE-226269)

Lightning Rods

Removed a white line of pixels on the edge of Exposed and Weathered Copper Lightning Rods

Shelf

Items in the Shelf will render in the middle of the Shelf

Updated the sizes of many items in the Shelf to better fit the Shelf

Walking on the Shelf now produces the same sound as walking on the Chiseled Bookshelf (MCPE-226623)

Blocks requiring support can now be placed on the back of the Shelf regardless of its facing direction (MCPE-226223)

Ad

Commands

Fixed hidden commands (getlocalplayername and geteduclientinfo) showing into the autocomplete options in the chat (MCPE-136930)

Fixed issue where command selector 'c=-1' would not return the furthest matching entity (MCPE-226102)

Editor

Fixed a bug in the Vibrant Visuals Settings pane which caused incorrect file paths

The Line Tool's performance when moving a gizmo with thickness applied to the Line now runs smoother

Gameplay

Fixed a bug where putting items in a Bundle as it is being transferred from one Hopper to another would delete the item

Fixed a crash that occurred when treatment packs were removed while loading game or loading into a world

Ad

General

The game will no longer crash when loading a world with a corrupted Copper Chest (MCPE-225443)

Graphical

Fixed an issue that caused certain mobs to display incorrectly when using the Minecraft Classic Texture Pack (MCPE-221572)

Mobs

Copper Golems no longer get stuck under Shelf blocks (MCPE-225325)

Copper Golems can now pathfind through 1 block high passages

The Copper Golem will no longer interact with Chests and Copper Chests that it cannot see

Chests now close immediately when a Copper Golem starts panicking while looking inside

Copper Golems now drop their Poppy Flower on death (MCPE-226262)

It is possible for Zombies and Skeletons to spawn with diamond tier armor again (MCPE-226140)

Ad

Music

Music in Forest biome will no longer get stuck to the position it started playing at (MCPE-222113)

Technical Updates

AI Goals

The minecraft:behavior.transport_items AI goal now checks that the entity can see the container it tries to interact with

It checks once before starting to queue at the container and once before starting to interact

If it does not see the container, it fails to open it

API

Change the following methods on Dimension to have the read-only privilege so they can be called in "before" events:

getWeather, findClosestBiome, getBlockAbove, getBlockBelow, getTopmostBlock,

getLightLevel, getSkyLightLevel

Moved ItemBookComponent from beta to V2.2.0

Moved BookError from beta to V2.2.0

Moved BookPageContentError from beta to V2.2.0

Moved BookErrorReason from beta to V2.2.0

Moved InvalidItemStackError from beta to V2.2.0

Camera

Moved setFov(fovCameraOptions?: CameraFovOptions): void from beta to V2.2.0

Moved setLore(loreList?: (RawMessage | string)[]): void from beta to V2.2.0

Moved getRawLore(): RawMessage[] from beta to V2.2.0

ContainerSlot

Moved setLore(loreList?: (RawMessage | string)[]): void from beta to V2.2.0

Moved getRawLore(): RawMessage[] from beta to V2.2.0

Ad

Editor

Added new Flatten Tool functionality

Added new Flatten mode to Terrain Tool, and new FlattenSmoothing, FlattenIntensity, and FloorBlockOverride properties

Added two new Flatten sub-modes: Flatten Up and Flatten Both

Added ability to hide rotation controls within Cylinder Brush Shape

Added Cylinder Brush Shape property getters for width, depth, height, radius, and isUniform

Removed old Flatten Tool, along with its FlattenHeight and FlattenRadius properties

Added a gizmo to the center of freehand and smart tool

Added new ProjectAfterEvents API to global editor object for project wide events

Added a new button in export settings that sets the current position in Overworld as world spawn point for the playable world

Updated the brush API to now specify a specific or relative position of the 'front face' of a block. You can also force the brush to apply a specific state to the block after its been placed

Updated paused entity state to persist through sessions for each project world

Updated Ruler Tool to support click-and-drag. Holding CTRL while clicking will create additional rulers. Rulers will no longer disappear when switching to other tools

Updated Terrain Tool by consolidating Flatten and Elevation into one tool and improved functionality

Removed PBR Fallout Settings from Vibrant Visuals Settings

Fixed issue that prevents dragging nodes to be placed on a desired position

Fixed issue with distance between nodes while dragging. There should be a minimum predefined distance between nodes so two nodes cannot be placed on the same position

Fixed a bug that caused revert button in Vibrant Visuals panel settings to not function

Fixed Vibrant Visuals settings to have proper formatting after being copied to clipboard

Fixed a bug that caused Paste Preview offset to be incorrect after switching back from another modal tool

Fixed a bug that caused difficulty setting not applying correctly while exporting a playable world

Fixed a bug that caused weather setting not applying correctly while exporting a playable world

Fixed a bug that caused Smart Fill to highlight air when blocks are replaced with air block

Ad

Experimental

Camera custom FOV command no longer requires the Experimental Creator Cameras experimental toggle

General

Models exported via Structure Blocks no longer use the missing texture for all block geometry (MCPE-223559)

Experimental Technical Updates

API

Added new method isChunkLoaded to Dimension which returns true if a chunk at an area is loaded and ticking

Expanded LootTableManager beta functionality, which now allows for loot table discovery via the new getLootTable method

Added enum HeldItemOption to beta for PlayerSwingEventOptions. This specifies options related to the item currently being held at the time of a player swing

Ad

export enum HeldItemOption {

AnyItem = 'AnyItem',

NoItem = 'NoItem'

}

Added interface PlayerSwingEventOptions to beta. Event options/filters for PlayerSwingStartAfterEvent.

- Field heldItemOption?: HeldItemOption

Added class PlayerSwingStartAfterEvent to beta. This contains information regarding a player starting to swing their arm

Field heldItemStack?: ItemStack

Field player: Player

Added class PlayerSwingStartAfterEventSignal to beta. This event is fired at the start of a player's swing (e.g. attacking, using an item, interacting). It can be subscribed/unsubscribed via world.afterEvents.playerSwingStart and optionally filtered by passing in PlayerSwingEventOptions.

Ad

Blocks

Added component minecraft:redstone_producer behind the Upcoming Creator Features toggle

Block Components

Modified "minecraft:material_instances" to support weighted variations textures with these requirements

"format_version" must be greater than or equal to "1.21.110"

must be greater than or equal to "1.21.110" World must have Upcoming Creator Features experiment enabled

Components

Added new block component minecraft:flower_pottable

It is an empty component defined as such: minecraft:flower_pottable: {}

When the component is present on the block, > a player can interact with an empty flowerpot when holding the block in order to embed it

Similar to other Vanilla pottable blocks, a player can remove the potted block by interacting with the pot with an empty hand

The component requires the Upcoming Creator Features toggle

Pottable not potable

Added new block component minecraft:embedded_visual

The component has two required fields, "geometry" and "material_instances", similarly to "minecraft:item_visual"

When the component is present on the block, it defines which geometry and material_instances to use when the block is embedded into another block, eg. into a Flowerpot

If the component is not present, embedded blocks fallback to their innate geometry and material_instances

The component cannot be defined in the "permutations" section; only one embedded visual can be achieved per block type

The component requires the Upcoming Creator Features toggle

Added new field embedded"to the item_display_transforms object

The field defines the overall transformation this geometry should be subject to when embedded into a block, eg. a Flowerpot

If the field is not defined, the default transformation is a 0.75x scale, similar to the one applied to most Vanilla flowers

Ad

Gameplay

The Ender Dragon no longer freezes at the end of its death. It now dies and creates the portal (MCPE-224403)

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.25 is available for download on Windows, Xbox, PlayStation, Android, and iOS devices. Interested players can follow our download guide to find out how to download the new Minecraft Bedrock beta and preview.

Also Read: Minecraft snapshot 25w34a patch notes: Server Code of Conduct, new panorama, and more

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Manish Kumar Choudhary Manish is an expert Minecraft Content Specialist at Sportskeeda. During his 3 years with the company, he has written over 1,000 articles and accumulated more than 24 million views.



With a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Applications, Manish possesses a solid foundation in understanding the technical aspects of the game, helping him create accurate and reliable guides. He also keeps himself updated with Minecraft content constantly via social media and keeps track of the latest game-related advancements.



Manish played numerous games during his childhood such as Pokemon Red and Blue, which significantly influenced his career path as a gaming journalist. While he no longer plays the game, his love for the franchise endures.



He predominantly enjoys single-player titles but also loves to hop on a server with his friends and enjoy a thrilling match of Valorant or Counter-Strike 2. Manish also relishes live-service RPG games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. While he favors the PC platform, he plans to acquire a PlayStation soon.



When he gets time off work, Manish enjoys going on extended walks while listening to music, and taking in the sights of trees, buildings, and people around him. He is also a fitness enthusiast who starts his day at the gym and diligently monitors his nutrition throughout the day. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!