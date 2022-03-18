Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update will come out later this year. It will include the long awaited Warden alongside the Deep Dark Biome, Mangrove Swamp Biome, Frogs, Allay and more. The terrifying hostile mob was first introduced at the Minecraft Live event in 2020, and will finally be coming to the game.

Luckily for players, it won't spawn randomly in any darkly lit area, but instead will only dwell in the Deep Dark Biome. However, players will not witness the terrifying mob just by going deep down into the biome; they will have to summon it in a particular manner.

How to summon the Warden in Minecraft 1.19 update

In the first experimental snapshot of Minecraft 1.19, Mojang surprised everyone by releasing the terrifying mob, the new Deep Dark biome, and Ancient City. Players got their first look at the Warden in the snapshot, alongside information on how it will work in the final update.

Venturing into the Deep Dark

Deep Dark biome (Image via Mojang)

Once the official Minecraft 1.19 update is out, players can venture down to the overworld and find a Deep Dark Biome. They can identify the same through its covering of sculk blocks.

Once they enter the biome, they will be able to summon the Warden.

Activating Sculk Shrieker

Sculk shrieker (Image via Mojang)

After players enter the Deep Dark biome in Minecraft 1.19, they can find sculk shrieker blocks. These are white colored blocks that have small pillars on all four sides.

This is the block that summons the mob.

Though it is advised that players sneak past these blocks and don't make any noise, if they want to summon the beast, they can make any kind of noise that will activate the block.

The mob emerges from the ground (Image via Mojang)

As soon as the block detects any sound, it lets out a ghostly shriek and applies the darkness effect on players. This is a warning for players to not make any sound, but if they do so, the block will shriek once again.

This time, the terrifying beast will emerge and will start hunting for the player by smelling and hearing them.

