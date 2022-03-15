Top 5 tips for beginners to beat the Warden in Minecraft

The Warden is soon coming to the next Minecraft update and will be the scariest mob that players have experienced in the popular sandbox title. It will be the strongest mob of all-time, with about 500 HP (250 hearts), and can kill players with one or two hits. New players that will be jumping into the game for the first time should be extremely cautious of this terrifying beast.

As players enter the game for the first time, they eagerly start caving and digging down for valuable items like iron, gold, and diamonds. However, after The Wild update, they might bump into this fearsome beast if they dig too deep.

Being new to the game, they might panic and run for their lives, but this won't help them as the Warden will sprint to hunt them down. Hence, there are a few things that new players can do to beat the Warden.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 best tips for beginners to beat the Warden in Minecraft

5) Break Sculk Shrieker blocks

Break sculk shrieker blocks (Image via Minecraft)

This is the best way to avoid the horrifying hostile mob. It is best for new players to avoid the mob as much as possible by breaking Sculk Shrieker blocks. These blocks are the only way a Warden can spawn as of now (this might change in the final release of the update). The Sculk shrieker lets out a ghostly shriek and consequently summons the mob.

Players must remember that there will be many of these blocks, which is why they must strategically break them and not activate them with any sound.

4) Always sneak

Always sneak while around the mob (Image via Minecraft)

This is another highly important thing to remember while in the Deep Dark Biome. The Warden is the first blind mob in the game, meaning it can only smell and hear sounds to find out where the player is.

This is why players must sneak around the mob to avoid getting detected. Though the mob can still smell players, sneaking can reduce noise and reduce the chances of being caught.

3) Use snowballs

Snowballs can be used to distract the mob (Image via Minecraft)

If players were not able to sneak around properly and ended up summoning the mob, they could use snowballs to distract them. If the mob is silently searching for players, they can throw snowballs in the opposite direction to distract them.

This can help players sneak in and escape them quicker. Once they reach a certain distance, the mob won't be able to smell them and will stop following players.

2) Use ranged weapons

Bow to kill the mob (Image via Mojang)

Even if new players are eager enough to fight the Warden, they should avoid taking the strong mob head on with a melee weapon. Using ranged weapons like bows, crossbows or tridents will prove a lot safer and more effective.

If players have armor that is weaker than netherite, they will die in just one hit. Hence, for players who are not properly skilled in combat, they must always use ranged weapons to slowly defeat the beast.

1) Use blocks to build up

Build a small tower to avoid getting attacked (Image via Mojang)

This is the most tried and tested method to evade any hostile mob that cannot fly or attack with a ranged weapon. Luckily, this trick also applies to this mob as they can't attack above a certain height.

Players can simply use any type of block to build their way up and evade. Players can easily fight the strong mob from the temporary block tower without getting attacked.

Edited by Danyal Arabi