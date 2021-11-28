5 best RPG modpacks for Minecraft

Modpacks are a collection of different mods that work in tandem to create an improved and enhanced Minecraft experience for players. There are a ton of modpacks available for Minecraft, each with its own collection of mods that make Minecraft run and look better than its vanilla version.

The following modpacks introduce the elements of an RPG in Minecraft. This includes quests, leveling up, and different types of gear, mobs, and weapons. This unleashes a new side of Minecraft, which focuses on emotional storytelling, along with gameplay evolving to be harder and more extensive.

The best RPG-themed modpacks in Minecraft

5) Life in the village

This RPG mod pack is based on spending life in a thriving village. The pack aims to provide a more enhanced village experience than in vanilla Minecraft. It includes a ton of new features like new terrain generation, farm processing, and even ore processing. The mod pack includes two extensive RPG mods, Minecraft Millionaire and Mine Colonies.

4) RL Craft

RL craft is one of the most popular modpacks around. It brings a plethora of mods with it, including those with new mobs like dragons and other mystical beasts. RL Craft is widely known for making the game as hard as possible for the players, so that they die and respawn over and over again, and in doing so are able to learn how to overcome the pack’s dangers.

3) Pixelmon Reforged

Pixelmon is a modpack based on the popular anime series, Pokemon. In this modpack, mods and NPCs are replaced by characters from the Pokemon universe. Apart from the Pokemon mobs themselves, the modpack ads Pokeballs, which can be used to catch tons of pokemon moving across the map, and an index where every pokemon can be identified and read about.

2) Naruto

This modpack is based on another popular anime, Naruto. It includes characters from the series, and many mobs and structures as well. New “Ninja” weapons can be found and used, and new mods can be tried out with this pack, as the player gets more comfortable with the new world. This modpack is perfect for all Naruto lovers out there.

1) Valhesia 2

The Valhesia 2 modpack brings a plethora of new and enhanced features to vanilla Minecraft; changing textures, mob behavior, and even adding ambient and atmospheric sounds to the game. The modpack receives constant updates and uses features like magic, exploration, and new gear and weapons to make one’s RPG Minecraft experience more enjoyable.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Modpacks are fun to use in Minecraft. They add a collection of pre-selected mods to the game, that makes it convenient for players to use and store all their favorite mods in one place.

