How to download and install Minecraft mods easily in 2022

Minecraft is a game that is easy to sink into for hundreds of hours. However, the vanilla experience is incredibly fleshed out, especially when compared to the relatively barebones game we all know and love, which was the beta version.

Outside of these slow yet steady official updates to the game, the modder community has been at work. Mods are an essential aspect of the game and are responsible for the incredible longevity the game has seen. While the process for adding these fan-made creations to the game has not changed much over the years, new players still might find it difficult to do so.

There are also many more sophisticated solutions now, rather than installing mods manually. Players can use these solutions if they do not want to deal with the installation process.

How to install Minecraft mods in 2022

Finding mods

The best place to find mods is YouTube, as mod showcases tend to introduce the best mods around, while also providing links to the mod's download page in the description of the video so players don't need to go looking for the link.

However, there are also many different websites that have mods for the game. The best nowadays would be CurseForge's website, or minecraftmods.com. Additionally, there are dozens of other different potential sites players can use.

How to install standalone mods

For single, standalone mods, the installation process is quite easy. Players simply need to open the windows search feature. From there, they need to type ‘%appdata%’ without the quotes. This will provide a list of folders, one of which will be the game's installation folder. Players should navigate to this folder. After doing so, they should see all of Minecraft’s subfolders.

One of these subfolders should be named ‘mods.’ However, if this folder is missing, players can simply right-click and create a folder with the name ‘mods’ for the game to read. Once this folder has been found/created, players simply need to drag the folder of the mod into it. Players will then need to reload Minecraft from the launcher and select the version of the game with the mod to launch.

How to install modpacks

The CurseForge modpack browser for Java Edition (Image via CurseForge)

Using CurseForge is the easiest way to install mods for the game. It is a standalone beta program available to PC players of Java and Bedrock editions of Minecraft. The program then syncs with the installation of Minecraft on a player’s computer. From the program, players can search for different mods and modpacks. After finding one, players simply need to click the download button to queue them up for installation.

Once downloaded, players simply need to go to the 'My Modpacks' section of the program to see the full list of modpacks they have installed. They can then click on the one they want to play, and it will launch that version of the game, with the mods already enabled.

The largest advantage of CurseForge, other than the simplicity of its use, is the fact that almost all of the modpacks listed inside the program have been tested or designed to work with each other. This should remove most of the instability that can occur when players try to install many different mods on their own to create their own modpacks.

