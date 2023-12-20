7 best skin packs on Minecraft Marketplace

Minecraft Marketplace is a store in Bedrock Edition from which players can download third-party content for the sandbox game. The Marketplace has worlds, maps, minigames, and even skin packs. While some items are free, others are locked behind a paywall. That said, the most common type of content in the Marketplace is skin packs.

This article lists some of the best skin packs out there on the Minecraft Bedrock Edition Marketplace.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

From Star Wars to Red Warriors, here are the seven great skin packs on Minecraft Marketplace

1) Star Wars Classic skin pack

The Star Wars skin pack is one of the most popular on Minecraft Marketplace. (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Star Wars film franchise has a massive fanbase; hence, it is safe to say that some people merge into the game's community. This is why Star Wars' skin pack on the Marketplace is so popular. It is officially made by Mojang and has almost five-star reviews from more than 80,000 people. Players can get the skin pack for 490 minecoins.

The skin pack contains characters like Yoda, R2D2, Darth Vader, Obi-Wan, and more.

2) The Incredibles skin pack

The Incredibles is another famous film series that has its own skin pack on the Minecraft Marketplace. (Image via Mojang)

The Incredibles is a famous animated film series in which a superhero family saves the world and manages their bonds at the same time. Hence, when Mojang decided to officially make a skin pack inspired by this series, many players loved it. It has more than four stars, given by more than 10,000 players. This skin pack is also behind a paywall of 490 minecoins.

All four The Incredibles skins are present in this pack, along with Edna, Frozone, and more.

3) Young Gru skin pack

Young Gru is one of Minecraft Marketplace's most famous free skin packs. (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to free skin packs, Young Gru is arguably the most popular on the Bedrock Edition Marketplace. Even though the pack only offers one skin (Young Gru from the famous film franchise 'Minions'), it has garnered more than four stars from 100,000 players.

The skin is highly defined, with more pixels and 3D texture than regular skins.

4) Minecraft Legends skin pack

Minecraft Legends is another famous action-strategy game from Mojang, whose skins can be bought in Bedrock Edition. (Image via Mojang)

Mojang released a new action-strategy game called Minecraft Legends in April 2023, which also introduced fresh characters and skins. They released an official skin pack to promote the new game and offer some of its features to the sandbox game playerbase.

It offers several skins that have a special look similar to the new game, and you can attain it for 310 minecoins.

5) Cave Dweller skin pack

Cave Dweller skin pack was inspired by the popular Minecraft Java Edition mod. (Image via Mojang)

Cave Dweller is a new and one of the most popular horror mods for Java Edition. It adds a spooky mob that usually lives in the caves and stalks the player. Hence, one of the Marketplace content creators also created three skins inspired by the terrifying mob. The skin pack has a decent rating and costs 310 minecoins.

6) Block Camouflage skin pack

The Block Camouflage skin pack allows players to look like certain block textures and hide in plain sight in Minecraft. (Image via Mojang)

Since skins are made up of pixels that can be colored in any way, one of the content creators of the Marketplace decided to create the exact textures of different blocks as skins. They released the skin pack, named Block Camouflage, on the Marketplace. It costs 160 minecoins and allows players to turn their skin into 31 different block textures offered by the pack.

7) Red Warriors skin pack

Red Warriors is a spooky and eerie skin pack on the Marketplace. (Image via Mojang)

There are loads of dark and spooky skin packs available on the Marketplace. One of the more recent and viral ones is the Red Warriors skin pack, which offers eight different red and black skins, all of which are unique yet ghostly in their own way.

It was released on October 17 and already has a 4.8 rating from 3000 players. It can be bought from the Marketplace for 310 minecoins.