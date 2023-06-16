How to get Minecraft x The Incredibles DLC for Bedrock Edition

Minecraft has a long history of introducing crossover content with other popular intellectual properties. Recent examples include Avatar: The Last Airbender and Dungeons & Dragons. Now, Mojang is teaming up with Disney/Pixar and Oreville Studios to bring fans a crossover DLC featuring The Incredibles, which was released on June 15, 2023.

This DLC is a Bedrock Edition add-on, making it widely accessible on PCs, consoles, mobile devices, and even the new Chromebook platforms. The crossover is paid content, clocking in at approximately 1,340 coins on the Minecraft Marketplace, placing its value at roughly $8.

Here's how Minecraft fans can access and enjoy this new DLC featuring heroes, villains, and tons of superpowered mayhem.

How to download and play Minecraft's The Incredibles DLC

Given this DLC's status as an official Minecraft Bedrock add-on, you will need to access a Bedrock-compatible version of the game to download it. This means playing Windows 10/11 Edition, the Android or iOS versions (also known as Pocket Edition), the Playstation/Xbox/Nintendo Switch console versions, or the game's port for Chromebook.

Unfortunately, Java Edition users won't be able to access the DLC in the same way as Bedrock fans (although some community members may port the DLC for Java as a mod at some point). Regardless, downloading and playing this new crossover is as simple as clicking a few buttons and navigating some menus.

The Incredibles and Frozone battle an Omnidroid in Minecraft's latest crossover DLC (Image via Mojang/Disney/Pixar)

How to download and play The Incredibles DLC:

Open Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on your preferred platform and press the marketplace button on the main menu. Make sure that the game is updated to the latest version as well, as the content may not appear on the marketplace otherwise. Currently, The Incredibles DLC should appear on the front page of the marketplace's main screen. If it doesn't, search for it by name by clicking the magnifying glass icon in the top right of the marketplace's window. Alternatively, you can open a web browser and head to the URL https://www.minecraft.net/en-us/marketplace/pdp?id=5e1271b9-484c-4a1d-a9f4-5c919e8a0bbb# and click the "Get this item" button to open Bedrock Edition directly to the DLC's store page. Click/tap the button that shows the 1,340 coin cost or the button beneath it that reads the price in your currency if it appears. If you select the coin button and have enough coins to deduct from your account, the DLC will begin downloading. Otherwise, you'll need to purchase more coins using real-world currency and a credit/debit card. The button that features a currency price will perform this as well if you don't want to purchase coins. Once you've paid the required coin/currency total, the DLC will download to your device. When the download has completed, return to the main menu. Press the play button, then choose to create a new world. On the next window, select The Incredibles DLC from the list of world/content templates. Pick the settings like you would with an ordinary world, then press the create button to enjoy the DLC.

You won't be limited to accessing the DLC on only one device. As long as you sign into your Microsoft account on a different Bedrock-compatible platform, you should be able to access The Incredibles crossover there as well.

