6 best Minecraft Bedrock mods to try in 2023

Minecraft has a lot of mods, but they are primarily associated with the title's Java Edition. However, this game's Bedrock version also has its own extensions, as well as some that work with both editions. These tools are highly capable and can do anything from making subtle changes to the game to completely overwriting its original purpose.

From mods that allow you to add structures to ones that let you play as a mob, here are the best ones to try that are compatible with Bedrock.

Best Minecraft Bedrock mods to give a shot

6) Red's More Structures

A big complaint about Minecraft concerns its lack of structures, even if the ones in the game are worthy of admiration. Fortunately, that's where this mod comes into play. This spectacular Bedrock extension adds plenty of structures, so players will always have something to stare at and appreciate. Even Java players might be jealous of this add-on, as towers, pyramids, and more are all things this mod can introduce.

5) Origins

The Origins mod, whether it's for Bedrock or Java Edition, is one of the best and most interesting extensions out there. Some players have always wondered what it might be like to play as certain mobs. Fortunately, this is something Origins allows gamers to experience.

Whether it's a Phantom, an Allay, a fox, or an Elder Guardian, there are plenty of entities one can play as with this mod. This has long been one of the top extensions for Minecraft Java, and now there's a Bedrock Edition version available.

4) Held Light Sources

Ever thought it would be great if held torches emitted light? Clearly, they have light, so why can't they produce any when in hand? This is a bit of an oversight from Mojang, but it doesn't appear to be changing anytime soon. That's where the Held Light Sources mod for Minecraft Bedrock Edition comes into play. Torches and many other light-emitting items can now glow when held in hand, which can make them a lot more useful.

3) Pixelmon Bedrock

The Pixelmon mod is very popular (Image via MC Addons)

Minecraft is an extremely popular game, but so is the Pokemon franchise. Pixelmon mod and many others like it brings the two together. It is one of the best and most popular mods for Bedrock out there because of that. It allows gamers to battle each other using Pokemon, engage in trades, and more. This mod completely changes the gameplay by combining two incredible, unique gaming experiences into one. With this mod, Bedrock users can finally "catch 'em all."

2) Total Carnage

Many mods completely change the game. They add things that would never even be considered by Mojang to include in a future update. Total Carnage is one such offering. It's very different but makes for really fun gameplay. On CurseForge, this is how this mod is described:

"Total Carnage is a mod that adds 200 monsters, more than 800 items, and more than 500 blocks. The monsters range from weak to downright destructive as some mobs have modular behaviors. Keep in mind that some items that the monsters drop are currently useless and might have a purpose in the future. This is an addon that was developed over the course of 3 years and I hope that this addon can live up to the long wait."

Minecraft Bedrock gamers can do a lot worse than this unique mod.

1) Raiyon's More Enchantments

Enchantments are pretty scarce in Bedrock. There aren't that many, and a lot of them cross over with other items. Enchanting is one of the most helpful and fun aspects of the game, but many consider it to be lacking. This mod fixes that problem.

This tool, as its name suggests, adds a lot more enchantments to the game. TreeCapitator for axes, Slime Feets for a pair of boots, Health Boost for chest plates, Sculk Eyes on helmets, and so much more are now available.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Poll : 0 votes