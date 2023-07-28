When it comes to creating furniture in the vanilla version of Minecraft, players have been making do for years. By combining existing blocks, the community has come up with some pretty inventive ways to create furniture and decorations that aren't in the game by default. However, this isn't the only way to enjoy the fun of adding furniture to a base, home, or build.

Thanks to the efforts of countless Minecraft mod creators, players can install modifications that add true furniture to the game. Much of this furniture can be crafted directly by players, and some of them even serve their expected functions.

If players are tired of using existing blocks and want to add more genuine furniture to the title, there are a few mods that they should be aware of.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Minecraft mods guaranteed to expand a player's furniture collection

1) Decocraft

Arguably one of the finest furniture mods available within the Minecraft community, Decocraft adds thousands of new blocks to decorate a player's home and make it really come into its own. Whether indoors or outdoors, this mod has something to enrich the experience of completing a base, house, or other builds.

It should be noted, however, that Decocraft is primarily intended for Minecraft versions 1.12.2 and 1.7.10, though an iteration of the mod for version 1.16.5 is also in beta and available to download.

2) Macaw's Furniture

Sketch_Macaw is well-established as a modder, creating many of the most popular and beloved mods for enhancing builds and the game world of Minecraft itself. On top of providing access to mods that add windows, fences, bridges, and more, Sketch_Macaw also has a modification that offers various furniture pieces.

In addition to being craftable from many of Minecraft's usual resources, Macaw's Furniture provides the ability to stack and assemble multiple pieces of furniture together to create unique combinations that suit a player's tastes.

3) Another Furniture

Although Another Furniture is a mod that adds decorations and furniture pieces like many of its counterparts, it keeps size and scale in mind while keeping the blocks thematically consistent with vanilla Minecraft. Players can adorn their homes with new chairs, couches, and sofas, as well as line their floors with carpets and walls with shelving.

That isn't all either, as Another Furniture adds remarkably niche choices. This mod offers additional selections like cabinets, curtains, lamps complete with shades, and much more.

4) Supplementaries

While many Minecraft mods focus on traditional furniture, Supplementaries centers on the little nicknacks and pieces of clutter that bring life and personality to a build. Many of the decorations introduced in this mod exist to complement existing blocks already found within the game.

Supplementaries is the perfect Minecraft mod for players who wish to add some pancakes to their dining table, a globe to a desk in their study, or a safe and key to keep valuables away from thieves.

5) Farmer's Delight

Although it's usually considered a farming mod first and foremost, Farmer's Delight is also great for adding furniture to Minecraft. Specifically, this modification goes the extra mile when it comes to adding a ton of cookware and blocks to help players create tasty dishes and cook food items.

From pots and skillets to ovens and cutting boards, Farmer's Delight allows fans to collect new food items and create plenty of excellent dishes with them, blending form and function.

6) MrCrayfish's Furniture Mod

Possibly one of the most complete mods when it comes to furniture and decorations, MrCrayfish's Furniture Mod adds over 80 different blocks for both the interior and exterior of a build. Furthermore, nearly every new addition in the mod is fully functional in the ways that players would expect them to operate in the real world.

It may not have the sheer volume of some furniture mods, but it ensures that players have plenty of interactivity when they place a furniture piece in their build.

7) Handcrafted

Complete with over 250 unique blocks, Handcrafted is a mod that allows players to customize their decoration experience. While this modification adds plenty of furniture and niche pieces, things get even more interesting thanks to many additions having their own specific theme.

Regardless of whether fans want furniture that fits the vanilla game, a medieval aesthetic, or a fantasy or steampunk vibe, Handcrafted can deliver in multitudes.