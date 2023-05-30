5 best Minecraft underground farms to build in 2023

Farming resources in Minecraft is a time-honed tradition, but there aren't any rules that say that it has to be done above ground. With a little ingenuity, players can create entire resource farms underground if they're willing to tunnel out a location to do so. Creating underground farms can be a time-consuming process, but smart building practices can result in a resource farm that works just like it normally would.

Regardless of whether you are enjoying an underground-only challenge or simply want to save space on the surface, there are plenty of great farms that can be built underground in Minecraft. If you are searching for farms to create and bury beneath the surface, it doesn't hurt to review some of the best the community has devised in 2023.

5 excellent underground farms worth building in Minecraft in 2023

1) Underground Crop Farm

Newer Minecraft players may think that sunlight is required for growing crops, and for a good reason. After all, real-world crops don't always fare well without direct sunlight. However, it's important to note that in the world's most beloved sandbox game, an appropriate light level is all that's required to grow crops.

As a result, with enough torches, lanterns, glowstone blocks, or other light sources, you can easily grow just about any crop in the game underground. As long as the crops have sufficient water and plenty of artificial light, they should grow just as well as they would on the surface.

2) Slime Farm

Slimes spawn differently from other mobs in Minecraft. Specifically, slimes have dedicated chunks found in the Overworld. Since chunks encapsulate a range of blocks that reach vertically and horizontally, you can technically farm slimes underground.

Slimeballs are a crucial component in crafting leads, magma cream, sticky pistons, and slime blocks, so it isn't a bad idea to create a quality slime farm. Even better, as of Minecraft 1.19, you can even bring a few frogs underground to the slime farm to create some froglights as well by feeding small slimes to the frogs.

3) Iron Farm

Iron is one of the most universally necessary resources in Minecraft, as it's used in a wide swath of different crafting recipes. Fortunately, if you are willing to relocate a few villagers and a hostile mob like zombies, you can create an iron farm by spawning and killing iron golems.

The golems are traditionally funneled into a kill pit, a damaging block, or an open lava flow, where they drop their iron ingots upon death. These are then sent to an easily-accessible location where they can be stored and collected. It may not be the most ethical resource farm in the world, but it certainly yields results at the end of the day.

4) Tree Farm

Much like the crops in Minecraft, trees can grow effectively with artificial light and the right amount of space. Granted, an underground tree farm will take time since they require a bit more room than most traditional underground farms, but the process shouldn't take long if you have a quality pickaxe with the right enchantments equipped.

Growing trees on the surface is certainly fine, but doing so underground can keep the forests and natural areas on the surface pristine while you continue to harvest the wood you need for any crafting and building purposes.

5) Hostile Mob Farm

Whether you are farming hostile Minecraft mobs for experience orbs or their item drops, it's never a bad idea to have a hostile mob farm. While plenty of designs incorporate above-ground towers or terrace structures, it's still entirely possible to construct a hostile mob farm underground as well.

If you can find a spawner block within a dungeon, you can create a particularly potent hostile mob farm by digging underneath the block and creating a funnel system that drops hostile mobs into an area where they can be quickly and effectively killed.

However, you don't need to use a spawner block to create an underground hostile mob farm. As long as the light level hits zero underground, hostile mobs can spawn, and you can take advantage of that to suit their needs.

