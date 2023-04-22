3 best Minecraft Zombie Apocalypse servers

Minecraft has been around since 2011, and it still has millions of players across the world. It's easy to understand why: it's a fun, creative game with boundless possibilities for creating your own content. But what if Minecraft were used as a platform for something more serious? What if we took everything we've learned about building blocks and turned it into something that could save lives?

Well, there are a few players out there who have decided to do just that. They've created servers where you can build your own base and gather resources while zombies try to kill you at every turn. This article will explore three of the best Minecraft Zombie Apocalypse servers on offer today.

Minecraft Zombie Apocalypse servers are incredibly fun with friends

3) PurplePrison

IP address: purpleprison.net

PurplePrison is an incredible server (Image via Mojang)

PurplePrison is a prison server with a twist. You can earn money by mining, killing zombies, and completing quests. You can use this money to buy things in the shop, such as guns and armor. The server has a large community of players who are always willing to help if you get stuck on something or want someone to talk to.

PurplePrison is a truly fantastic server. As you may have guessed from the name, there are prisoners and guards. However, unlike other prison servers where players get arrested for committing crimes against others (or griefing), in PurplePrison, you can earn money by mining, killing zombies, and completing quests. The more money you have in your account, the more items are available for purchase in the shop.

PurplePrison has a prison theme and is very popular with players who like to roleplay (pretend). You can become an inmate, guard, or even both if that floats your boat.

Average player count: 500-2500

2) WalkingDead

IP address: play.thewd.ru

WalkingDead is a fun zombie apocalypse server (Image via Mojang)

If you want to play on a Minecraft server with a great community and constantly-updated content, then WalkingDead is the server for you. The server has an active staff team who can help players with any issues they may have. There are also many ways to earn points on this server that can be used to buy rewards such as weapons, armor, or special items.

The ranking system on this particular Minecraft Zombie Apocalypse server is also well done. It uses an ELO system that ranks players based on their in-game performance instead of activity alone (like many other servers).

This means that even if someone isn't online often enough to get promoted through normal means, they'll still progress through the ranks based on how well they play when they log in. This makes sense since zombies wouldn't care whether or not someone had been playing all day long anyway.

If you're looking for a special zombie-related project, this is an amazing server choice for you. This server uses five substantial mods — WalkingDead, DayZ, MinecraftZ, STALKER, and SurviveZ— which are part of the WalkingDead project.

Numerous different items are currently visible on the project, including vehicles, weapons, pixels, weapon skins, jetpacks, markets, tops, fractures, bleeding, groupings, and quests.

Average player count: 100-500

1) Havoc Games

IP address: hub.miningdead.com

The Mining Dead is a unique Zombie Survival server that has been running for over 10 years. It has an amazing community and is very well maintained, with the owners doing their best to keep things fresh. The server has a great spawn system and is easy to get around, making it one of the best Minecraft Zombie Apocalypse servers out there.

Previously known as "The Mining Dead," the Havoc Games network was launched in December 2012. They unveiled their first original game mode based on the well-known AMC series The Walking Dead. establishing a following and gaining acceptance as a fresh, new server. The network attained its greatest popularity around 2015–16, with 1,100 participants in a single day and 500–600 players per day on average.

Over the years, they have released a variety of thrilling game modes, such as Hell Night, Minewars, Havoc Horizons, Banner Wars, Map Maker, and Warzone. While several of these game modes have since been discontinued, tons of maps are still being used today.

You are dropped into a zombie-infested planet with little more than a basic starter kit. You have to move about collecting weapons and other scavenged items while avoiding or eliminating walkers because even one bite can be lethal. Walkers won't be your main concern if you participate on a PvP server.

Average player count: 50-1000

Minecraft Zombie Apocalypse server tips and tricks

Tip 1

It may seem grim to begin with, but zombie apocalypse servers are one of those games where the primary objective is survival, and by extension, death is unavoidable.

Don't worry about something going wrong. They'll probably get off to a bad start most of the time, leaving them scrambling to find their footing and make a decent start. Accept it, and remember that as you learn more about the terrain, you can tip the odds in your favor.

Tip 2

Food and water are essential for survival. On most servers, you can start with a piece of food, but if you haven't found any more by the time that supply runs out, you should consider restarting if it's particularly difficult to find. It's easy to spawn not long after someone else clears out places ahead of you, so not finding any food should be a warning you have to look hard.

Tip 3

Many of these Minecraft servers will direct you to a tutorial when you first join. To ensure you are equipped to face the wild, we advise you to study each tip carefully.

Tip 4

Supplies play a crucial role in these servers. They can be found everywhere in a variety of different types of chests, from chests in homes to individual chests scattered throughout maps. These chests are filled with various items, including guns and melee weapons, as well as supplies for bases and their maintenance. Additionally, these chests can have incredibly helpful ammunition for usage with weapons.

Tip 5

On most servers, the gun will reload if the left mouse button (LMB) is pressed. To shoot a bullet, press the right mouse button (RMB) and aim as you normally would in Minecraft. It might often be difficult to notice your enemies when you are firing at them from a distance. Holding down the Shift key will allow you to zoom in, albeit depending on the gun you're using.

Tip 6

To enjoy each Minecraft server, you'll probably need to download the server resource packs. You can often download the texture pack from the server page if it doesn't automatically apply a texture pack. If there are any problems, players can always contact the server staff.

Poll : 0 votes