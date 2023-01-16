5 best Minecraft PvP servers in 2023

For many gamers, Minecraft is all about building. You can create anything your imagination can dream up - from houses to castles and even entire universes. But there's another side of the game that's often overlooked: PvP (or Player vs Player) combat.

There are a number of servers out there that allow you to enjoy PvP, some with unique gameplay styles and others with more traditional battle arenas. So here are five of the best Minecraft PvP servers that will give you hours upon hours of fun!

Top 5 Minecraft PvP servers that are great for competitive players

5) PurplePrison

IP address: purple.wtf

PurplePrison is a PvP and Prison server that has been around since 2014, and has dominated the Minecraft multiplayer scene ever since. It's very popular, has a large playerbase, and offers a great place to meet new people and make friends.

The server itself is quite well-developed, with many unique features such as a custom dueling feature, and a very unique intricate Koth system that makes PvP great fun. There are also events such as tournaments where players fight each other for prizes!

This server allows gamers to create gangs, and rival factions are continuously warring in the world of Purple Prison. You can start your own group and gather members, or you can join an already-existing gang. Large conflicts with a lot of player vs player combat frequently occur. Rival factions are always vying for control and resources, which is usually a ton of fun.

This server offers the 1.8 PvP combat format, consisting mostly of Axe PvP. The Omega Axe in the game has a sharpness rating of 85, with armor enchantments ranging from Protection 1 to Protection 85! This makes it possible for the combat to involve OP goods, while maintaining a fair system that prevents you from suffering absurdly high damage with the appropriate gear.

4) UltimisMC

IP address: ultimismc.com

UltimisMC is a fun PvP server (Image via Mojang)

UltimisMC is a PvP server that features a variety of different game modes, including Bedwars and Duels. It's one of the most popular Minecraft servers out there.

UltimisMC is a PvP server with a strong community and many fun game modes, including Lifesteal, Parkour, and OneBlock. While this server is not as large as some of its competitors, it does make up for it in other ways.

If you're looking for an entertaining experience for your next Minecraft adventure but aren't sure where to start looking for one, UltimisMC is a great place to start!

UltimisMC has a large community of players, many of whom are very active, with people playing 24/7. The main focus is PvP (player vs player), but there is also a lot more to do other than just fight against people, such as survival-based offerings. This server also allows access to those who play via the cracked version of Minecraft.

3) Minecadia

IP address: play.minecadia.com

Minecadia is a faction server with a fun unique PvP (Image via Mojang)

Minecadia is a Minecraft PvP server that is based around the factions game mode. It is a friendly community with a lot of features, including custom plugins. Among them, custom enchantments are great and truly spice up PvP, adding a unique element that is usually not seen on other servers.

The PvP is very often team-based, so players will have to either bring friends along or make new ones. The staff at Minecadia are excellent and will assist you if necessary, but they won't get in the way unless absolutely essential. They have a huge Minecraft Discord server with great support and an active community.

The goal of factions is to work towards an automated manner of producing money, thus players will initially need to put in some work and grind. All you have to worry about after automating anything is being raided. Players have the ability to attempt to stop others from raiding, and times like those can lead to some of the most exhilarating battles.

2) Minemen

IP address: minemen.club

Minemen is an amazing server for 1v1's (Image via Mojang)

In the Minecraft PvP community, Minemen is extremely well known for being a fantastic practice server, where players frequently congregate to settle disputes in a traditional 1v1 battle.

This server is mostly known as the go-to when handling a dispute in Minecraft. Players go online and duel with each other, hoping to come out victorious!

The reason why fans flock to PvP on Minemen is mostly due to its anticheat, as it's known to be one of the best out there. You can get onto this server and compete with other players knowing that they're not cheating and it's a fair fight. This is something that's very much needed within the PvP community, due to how easy it is to cheat in Minecraft.

Minemen also often host tournaments, where players can face off in different PvP duels, such as No Debuff, Sumo, and many others. In tournaments, it gathers a group of players that face off in 1v1's and work towards winning the entire event, depending on how many people are involved, that can be pretty difficult.

1) Hypixel

IP address: hypixel.net

Hypixel is the best server (Image via Mojang)

With tens of thousands of gamers every day, Hypixel is the biggest server for Minecraft. Due to its size, it receives a lot of finances, which allows it to produce the best minigames available with a ton of original features that aren't found anywhere else.

Hypixel is a fun place to play Minecraft, with unique games that are always fun to play with friends, and is also a great place for beginners to get started. Hypixel has been around since 2013, meaning many players are veterans that are willing to help newcomers.

This server is a fantastic place for those looking for PvP due to its large number of minigames that involve combat, such as Bedwars, Skywars, Hunger Games, Duels, and many others. Bedwars is one of the most popular PvP game modes on Hypixel, with thousands of players active in it every day.

Hypixel has every game that could ever interest you in Minecraft, and they're always open to suggestions. Here is a list of some of the modes available on the server:

Dropper

Wool Wars

SkyBlock

SMP

Murder Mystery

TNT Run

Hide and Seek

Capture the Wool

UHC

Quakecraft

Cops and Crims

Mega Walls

Smash Heroes

Warlords

Football

The Blocking Dead

Minecraft PvP server tips and tricks

1) Make sure you're ready for combat

Look around your playing area and the opponents you are facing. Make sure you have food in your hotbar, good durability armor, and full health.

2) W-Tapping

Another necessary ability to master in order to participate in PVP servers is W-tapping. Simply hitting the W key during combat as opposed to holding it gets the job done. A better knockback is possible as a result, which opens up the possibility of better combos.

3) Clicking High CPS

A player's CPS (clicks per second) is necessary in PvP. This is crucial since it will make it easier for you to start combinations and escape from them. Jitter and butterfly-clicking are the two primary techniques that are employed.

It's recommended to watch YouTube videos on each of these clicking mechanics since it's difficult to adequately explain them here.

4) Strafing

Strafing will be helpful in PvP since it will be more difficult to hit you if your hitbox will be constantly on the move. As a result, you will be able to achieve better and longer combos. Strafing can take two different forms - A and D strafing, and a circle.

Simply holding one of your keys while striking your opponent repeatedly is known as circle strafing. Typically, it only applies to players that are very weak. Additionally, W tapping while strafing in a circle is not advised, and you should instead strafe by switching between the A and D keys.

Your opponent will find it difficult to hit you because of how quickly you will be shifting directions, which might aid in creating crisper combos.

