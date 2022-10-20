How to improve CPS in Minecraft PvP?

If you play Minecraft, chances are you’ve encountered some players who can click faster than others. They can pull off insane combos and you can just hear that constant hitting sound. These are the type of players you see all the time on Minecraft PvP servers.

So, how do they do that? How do they improve their clicking speed? More importantly, is there a way for the rest of us to get better at this game-changer and PvP staple?

Let’s take a look at some strategies for improving your clicking speed as well as how CPS (clicks per second) works in Minecraft in general.

Jitter Clicking and more to improve CPS in Minecraft

Here's a look at a few ways to improve CPS in Minecraft:

Jitter Clicking

You might be wondering what jitter clicking is. It’s a technique used to increase the CPS of your mouse.

That can be done by rapidly shaking the muscles in the arm and wrist to click the mouse as quickly as possible. The goal is to create a vibration in the hand, known as jittering.

Not everyone is able to jitter click, as it's a clicking technique that involves rapidly clicking the mouse button to produce regulated hand vibrations.

Those are then transmitted to the finger, producing a number of mouse clicks in a short period. Another problem people may run into is the fact that not every mouse can handle this type of clicking, so you have to make sure your mouse can do the job.

Butterfly Clicking

Butterfly clicking is by far the easiest method on this list and can be done using any mouse by pretty much anyone.

The butterfly clicking technique is the best way to increase the number of clicks per second in a game. This sort of clicking is accomplished by placing your index finger and middle finger on the tip of the mouse button and alternating between them tapping back and forth.

During butterfly clicking, you click with both fingers so that the mouse registers more clicks than usual.

In essence, you're attempting to click your mouse twice even if the button is only meant to be activated once. This clicking technique is relatively easy but can be difficult to combine with good aim and takes a lot of practice.

The YouTube tutorial above explains the fundamentals.

Drag Clicking

Drag clicking is the act of dragging your finger across a mouse button (to the left or right) firmly to deceive it into thinking it's more clicks.

When you drag click, you benefit from the friction created as your finger moves quickly across the surface between the mouse button and skin. Because of the friction, the mouse switch detects vibrations that result in more clicks than would otherwise be feasible.

This is one of the fastest clicking techniques, but it's easily one of the hardest to master. You can see players clicking up to incredible numbers, as high as even 100 CPS.

Anyone looking to do that is likely to struggle, so be sure to check out the detailed tutorial above.

Debounce Time

Debounce time only impacts the clicks and has no effect on accuracy. High debounce times prevent you from registering as many clicks. Low debounce time can be very beneficial for games like Minecraft's multiplayer modes, sd it raises your CPS (clicks per second).

Lowering your debounce time from the normal settings can sometimes result in you getting in trouble while playing on muliplayer Minecraft servers. That's because not everyone has the option to change the debounce time on a mouse, so it can sometimes be considered an unfair advantage.

