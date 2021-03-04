5 great ways to use the Inventory in Minecraft

All Minecraft players know what inventories do, but some of them may not be using theirs efficiently.

The inventory has tons of additional features, hotkeys and shortcuts that aren't obvious to many players. These features will save players massive amounts of time in Minecraft.

5 ways to use the Inventory in Minecraft

#5 - Hotbar Number Shortcut

Attempting to show hotbar numbers shortcut (Image via Minecraft)

Most players are unaware that if they hover their cursor over an item in their inventory and hit the keys 1-9, the selected item will transfer to their hotbar in the number they choose.

The numbers 1-9 correlate with the slots in the hotbar. This shortcut can be extremely useful if the player is in a dangerous situation and needs a specific item in-hand quickly.

#4 - Saved Hotbars

A look at the "Saved Hotbars" tab in Creative mode (Image via Minecraft)

The Saved Hotbars tab is a great feature for those who love to build in Creative mode.

Only available in Creative mode, the Saved Hotbars tab allows the player to save their hotbar to a save-state which can be uploaded to their inventory. The player's current hotbar can be saved by pressing C and numbers 1-9 at the same time. Each number correlates with a different save-state which can be uploaded by pressing X and 1-9.

Builders who want block types to have different hotbars can use this feature to save time when looking for specific blocks.

#3 - Recipe Book

A look at the Recipe Book (Image via Minecraft)

The Recipe Book is an amazing tool that will certainly spare the player of hours of arduous crafting.

This book allows the player to view every recipe that they have unlocked throughout their journey. If the player selects the Showing Craftable button in the top-right of the recipe book, they will only be able to see recipes that they can craft with the items on-hand.

The recipe book also puts all of the items in the crafting table for the player, so they wouldn't have to waste time dragging all the items.

#2 - Hotbar Optimization

An optimized hotbar (Image via Minecraft)

While hotbar optimization is highly subjective, there are good and bad ways to do it. It is usually beneficial to have the most important items in the front, such as a sword, pickaxe, food or torches.

Some have it completely opposite to the strategy above, and that's fine too! As long as players make sure that they have the important items easily accessible in the hotbar, they will be prepared for any unexpected events.

#1 - Basic Shortcuts

The splitting of a stack (Image via Minecraft)

If the player is not using the basic inventory shortcuts in Minecraft, they better start now!

The following shortcuts are essential for players to not lose their minds while crafting and sorting their inventory.

Split a stack: To split a stack of items, right-click on the stack.

To split a stack of items, right-click on the stack. Singular items: To place singular items from a stack, grab the stack and right-click it on an empty slot.

To place singular items from a stack, grab the stack and right-click it on an empty slot. Quick drop: To quickly drop an item in the inventory, press the drop button while hovering over the selected item.

To quickly drop an item in the inventory, press the drop button while hovering over the selected item. Quick Stack: Double-clicking an item causes all of the same items in the inventory to be grabbed

