7 best Minecraft RPG mods to play in 2023

Minecraft is equipped with plenty of RPG mechanics on its own, but there are ways to improve or introduce new ones. Thanks to the efforts of the modding community, a near-infinite source of mods exists that players can choose from. There's no lack of great RPG mods, from adding new creatures to changing in-game combat to introducing newly generated structures.

However, the massive amount of RPG mods available can be overwhelming for some players to navigate. If fans are new to Minecraft or the game's mods in general, which mods should they choose?

Obviously, not every mod will fit every player's taste in Minecraft, but some are worth checking out early on. If these mods do not meet expectations, players can always move on to try others.

Excellent Minecraft RPG Mods Worth Checking Out in 2023

1) The Twilight Forest

One of the oldest and most successful Minecraft RPG mods of all time goes by the name of The Twilight Forest. The mod focuses heavily on a new dimension by the same name, blowing away just about anything players will find in dimensions like the Nether or End.

Players will find hand-crafted dungeons with new adversaries to face, fearsome bosses to beat, and plenty of powerful loot to acquire. Despite being developed in 2011, The Twilight Forest remains a beloved mod that is still in active development, with new content regularly being added.

2) When Dungeons Arise!

If Minecraft's dungeons and generated structures have not been satisfying enough, When Dungeons Arise! may be the suitable mod to download. This modification introduces vast, sprawling roguelike dungeons to the game in a randomized fashion.

These dungeons come with their own dangers and hostile mobs, making it challenging for players to progress. Over a dozen dungeons are available in this mod, and more are being introduced all the time, thanks to the steady work of the development team.

3) Blue Skies

Blue Skies is a potent blend of survival and RPG mechanics, creating an intense and rewarding experience with plenty of content to explore. The mod's largest draw is the two new dimensions: Everbright and Everdawn. These locations provide new blocks, items, equipment, mobs, dungeons, and dastardly bosses to fight.

However, players cannot access these new dimensions immediately and must first locate a mob known as the Gatekeeper, who hides in certain biomes. This being's journal will be integral to players' journeys as they attempt to pass into the Everbright/Everdawn and do their best to survive its danger.

4) MineColonies

If Minecraft players fancy themselves management-savvy, MineColonies could be the perfect mod. The premise of the mod is simple, but the immense depth is what draws fans in. Players can create settlements with their automated NPCs and help grow them into towns and cities. The inhabitants of the colonies follow daily routines, and each has defined jobs set by players, creating a thriving economy that can advance the settlement's prosperity.

Fans of RPG games with town simulations or city buildings should adore MineColonies, but the only way to know for sure is to try it.

5) End Remastered

Reaching the End in Minecraft has often been a tedious task for many players. Fans have gotten so used to making Eyes of Ender to access the final dimensions that it has become an integral part of the speedrunning community. End Remastered is a mod that presents a new way to venture into the End by creating unique Eyes of Ender that must be obtained by defeating bosses scattered throughout the game's generated structures.

This not only makes the journey to the End more interesting, but it makes completing Minecraft's Survival Mode feel more rewarding when the Ender Dragon is finally defeated.

6) Gateways to Eternity

Although Gateways to Eternity won't see players entering new dimensions, they'll certainly get plenty of visitors from beyond the Overworld. This mod introduces the ability for Minecraft players to craft different items that open portals into other dimensions. However, the inhabitants on the other side are not so friendly.

Waves of enemies will pour out of the portals, and defeating them will yield players great items and equipment. Completing every wave a portal offers will also provide a bonus worth fighting for.

7) Epic Fight

Minecraft's combat system has undergone several revisions over the years, but it can still be too simple for some players. Epic Fight aims to change that by introducing weapon fighting styles and dedicated attack animations complete with their cooldowns. According to the developers, they have added a fair amount of RPG flavoring to this mod inspired by the Soulsborne games created by FromSoftware. Learning the mechanics for just a few moments will certainly confirm that.

Battling with Epic Fight is rewarding, but a learning curve is involved. Minecraft players will engage in much more intense combat, and each enemy they defeat will feel like an accomplishment.

