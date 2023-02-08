Minecraft players share unique ideas for a new boss

Minecraft currently has two boss mobs: Ender Dragon and The Wither; however, the two were added while the game was still extremely young.

As of now, it has been more than a decade since Mojang added a new boss mob. Even though The Elder Guardian and Warden are considered in this category, they are not bosses and are instead regular hostile mobs.

Recently, a Redditor called 'u/donqon' posted a simple picture showing the Ender Dragon and the Wither and asked what kind of mob players want to see added to Minecraft.

The original poster also mentioned that the Ender Dragon was released on November 11, 2011, and the Wither was released on November 14, 2012.

The post was fairly simple and only asked members of the official Minecraft subreddit to share their views on what the next boss mob could look like. Of course, as Mojang prepares for the 1.20 update, the community is constantly discussing new features that can be added.

Redditors share their ideas for a new boss mob for Minecraft

Despite the simple post, the question sparked a fascinating discussion about the kind of boss mob that should be released after a 10-year drought. The post became so popular that it received over 20,000 upvotes and over two thousand comments.

Some Redditors humorously mentioned a few unused mobs, such as the killer bunny and giant zombie, making a return to the vanilla version as boss mobs.

However, others countered the idea since these are already known to many players and will not be as exciting as a brand-new boss.

In another thread, there was a list of all the official and unofficial bosses like Elder Guardians, Warden, and even the Illager raid on villages. Users discussed whether these mobs or events should be considered official in Minecraft.

A popular thread discussed Deep Dark and the speculated portal-like structure in the Ancient City.

After the 1.19 update was released, millions of players speculated how the Warden statue in the Ancient City could be a portal to a new dimension. Hence, people discussed how a new boss mob could be added in the new location.

People also liked adding a Kraken to the game along with several features that allow players to build a strong ship and fight the underwater beast.

The post was flooded with Minecraft redditors sharing ideas about a new boss mob for the game. As of now, there are still over 50 people on this post, and it continues to get more upvotes and comments.

